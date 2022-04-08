Shruti Seth boosts midweek fitness with a perfect handstand

Shruti Seth is a fitness enthusiast. The actor, on multiple occasions, has been spotted speaking of the benefits of taking fitness routines seriously. Shruti believes in the power of fitness and the transformation it is capable of doing to the body and the soul. Shruti, when not working, is usually seen in the quaint corners of her own living room, working out in a yoga asana or a high intensity workout routine. The actor recently made a comeback to her fitness routine after taking a break for a while owing to her hand injury. However, now that she is back to her love – yoga, she is enjoying it more than ever.

Shruti keeps sharing snippets of her yoga diaries on her Instagram profile. From performing variations of asanas to demonstrating how to perform yoga positions in tight spaces, Shruti's Instagram profile is replete with varieties of fitness routines. A day back, Shruti shared a short video of herself acing a handstand in her living room. In the video, Shruti can be seen supporting her body on her hands and then using the opposite wall to balance her legs before stretching them upwards. Dressed in a black tank top and a pair of black gym trousers, the actor can be seen engrossed in her routine. Shruti celebrated World Health Day, a day back, with the video and her fitness mantra - "Why feel good when you can feel great." Take a look at Shruti's intense routine of handstand here:

Handstand comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the spine and aiding the bone health of shoulders, arms and wrists. Being a weight-bearing exercise, it helps in boosting overall bone health and reducing the risk of osteoporosis. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, handstand also helps in improving circulation and breathing.