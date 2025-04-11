Shweta Tripathi reveals the secret to her fitness transformation: No sugar to an athlete-inspired fitness regime

Actor Shweta Tripathi believes fitness is not about following dieting fads; rather, it is about fixing your mindset and showing up to see it all through. Recently, the actor underwent a fitness transformation, and she credits changing her diet and taking inspiration from those around her, including her husband, rapper Chaitanya Sharma, aka Cheeta, and her trainer. Shweta Tripathi revealed the secret to her transformation is a no-sugar diet and more.

Shweta Tripathi's fitness transformation

Shweta, who often gives a glimpse into her fitness routine on social media, revealed that she has been following a rigorous workout regimen while maintaining a strict no-sugar diet, ensuring she stays committed and fit. Speaking about her fitness, the actor said in a statement, “For me, fitness is not just about the body; it’s a mindset. But this has come to me from an understanding that fitness is about showing up, taking that first step and seeing it through.”

‘I have given up sugar…’

The Masaan actor added, "I, fortunately, have many people around me like Cheeta and my trainer who truly stay committed, and that encourages me. For my diet, too, much like anyone else, I don't want to start or follow any fads. For example, I have given up all forms of artificial sugar, and just that small effort has helped me.”

Additionally, Shweta revealed that her trainer and fitness buddy, Tridev, pushed her to train like an athlete, as they have the highest form of discipline and agility. She expressed, “My fitness schedule has a stellar focus on building strength and agility. That’s what the emphasis is on. We blend weights, complex movements and strengthening every body part”.

Per a report on Harvard Health, too much-added sugar can be one of the greatest threats to cardiovascular disease. Dr Frank Hu, professor of nutrition at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, stresses that “The effects of added sugar intake — higher blood pressure, inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and fatty liver disease — are all linked to an increased risk for heart attack and stroke.”

