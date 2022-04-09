Siddhant Chaturvedi does hip flexor exercise in new shirtless workout pic, says 'Jai Jai Bajrang bali': See here

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has always motivated his fans to stay healthy and active by sharing pictures and videos of his fitness journey. The star, who made his debut in Bollywood through the 2019 musical drama Gully Boy, regularly includes a few minutes of rigorous exercise in his daily routine despite his busy work schedule. His latest post on Instagram backs our claim. The star indulged in a stretching exercise routine to kickstart his weekend and inspired us too.

On Saturday, Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his early morning workout session. It will motivate you to roll out your yoga mat and jump on the fitness bandwagon with him. The Gehraiyaan actor, known for his fit lifestyle and ripped physique, shared a shirtless picture of himself doing a variation of a Hip Flexor exercise and captioned it, "Jai Jai Bajrang Bali." The photo features Siddhant's silhouette as he practises the deep-stretching pose. (Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi set ramp on fire at Lakme Fashion Week)

The variation Siddhant did is called the raised rear leg Hip Flexor exercise with one hand raised parallel to the floor and the other holding the feet of the raised leg. He showed off his balancing technique with the post. Additionally, Siddhant did the routine bare-chested, wearing just a pair of shorts.

Hip Flexor Exercise Benefits:

Having strong Hip Flexors helps maintain good posture and core stability and increases athletic performance. It also reverses the effects of long hours of sitting, improves the symptoms of weak hips and decreases the likelihood of pain and injury. This stretching exercise is doing the same.

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi last starred in Gehraiyaan. It also starred Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Moreover, Siddhant has several projects lined up this year. He has a horror-comedy titled Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav and Yudhra with Malavika Mohanan.

