Sidhu Moosewala's mother pregnant at 58; risks of a late pregnancy; precautions old moms-to-be must follow

Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur, 58, is expecting a child, family sources confirmed to Tribune. According to reports, Kaur underwent IVF treatment to conceive the baby who's due in March. Sidhu, her only child, was shot dead in May 2022. When it comes to conceiving after the age of 50, a natural pregnancy is rarely possible and one may need help with fertility. Additionally, a comprehensive health evaluation is required to pre-existing medical conditions that could impact her ability to conceive or carry a pregnancy apart from assessment of ovaries, uterus, and reproductive organs. High blood pressure and gestational diabetes may affect older moms and it's important to adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent any complications. If you are planning to become a mother post 50, avoiding stress, managing your pre-existing conditions, and regular consultations can increase chances of a safe pregnancy. (Also read: Can air pollution cause infertility in women? How toxic air takes a toll on women's reproductive health) Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur is expecting a child at 58

Dr Aruna Kalra says late-age pregnancy can pose significant risks to health and can lead to a range of complications from osteoporosis to hypertension.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"At this age, various health concerns may arise, including osteoporosis, thyroid issues, hypertension, and diabetes. Moreover, due to the age factor, one is unlikely to produce viable eggs, necessitating the use of donor eggs from a young, healthy donor. Through in vitro fertilization (IVF), embryos are created externally using the father's sperm and donor eggs, then implanted into the woman's uterus. However, since ovaries are likely perimenopausal or menopausal at this age, additional hormone support for pregnancy is required. Yet, the supplementation of hormones, such as progesterone, can potentially affect health, including heart condition, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels, as the ovaries are no longer producing hormones. Given these factors, pregnancy at age 50 and beyond poses significant risks due to existing medical conditions and suboptimal health," says Dr Aruna Kalra, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

"Natural conception is not possible at the age of 58, and if you wish to have baby, then beyond the age of 50 years you will need IVF, which is in vitro fertilization. There are few important eight specific things which will be needed during your pregnancy journey. You will be needing more frequent visit to your doctors and more frequent tests as the risk of diabetes and hypertension increases with age. So does the risk of gestational diabetes and pregnancy induced hypertension increases. When you plan a baby at a later age, there are increased chances of miscarriages, pregnancy loss, and premature birth. There are increased chances of caesarean section for the mother. Now comes for the baby, what issues a baby might have if a mother is elderly, kinds of beyond the age of 50," says Dr. Pallavi Vasal, Unit Director - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram

Precautions

It is advantageous for older moms to seek preconception counselling from a healthcare professional prior to trying to conceive. Assessing any pre-existing conditions and talking about possible hazards and management techniques will help with this, says Dr. Vikas Yadav, infertility and IVF Specialist, Sharda Hospital.

Here are the preventive tips to follow:

Frequent prenatal visits are essential for keeping an eye on the mother's and the unborn child's health.

Hypertension and gestational diabetes are more common in older moms. Blood pressure and blood sugar levels should be regularly monitored in order to assist identify and treat these diseases.

One has to take care of good diet and sleep. Try to avoid stress, because pregnancy at older age, can be challenging in term of emotion aspect also. They should totally avoid drugs, tobacco, alcohol and smoking.

Older mothers should focus on Vitamin D and calcium along with folic acid.

When a mother ages, her chances of producing twins or higher-order multiples rise, especially when she uses assisted reproductive technology. Premature births are more common in older moms and can cause health issues for the unborn child. Premature deliveries can lead to health problems for the unborn child and are more likely in older mothers.

In order to reduce difficulties and encourage a safe pregnancy and birth, it is critical that older moms are informed of these potential dangers and receive the proper prenatal care and monitoring from healthcare professionals.

"Precautions for a woman over 50 years of age considering IVF involve several important steps. First, she should undergo a comprehensive health evaluation to assess any pre-existing medical conditions that could impact her ability to conceive or carry a pregnancy. Additionally, a thorough assessment of her ovaries, uterus, and reproductive organs is essential, including tests to evaluate ovarian reserve, uterine health, and hormone levels. Screening for age-related risks is critical to ensure the safety of both the mother and potential offspring, addressing concerns such as gestational diabetes and hypertension. Given the increased risks associated with pregnancy at an advanced age, including complications and chromosomal abnormalities, it's vital for women contemplating IVF to have a detailed discussion with their fertility specialist regarding the potential risks, limitations, and expected outcomes of the procedure. This discussion should cover factors like the possibility of multiple pregnancies, the likelihood of success, and any other relevant considerations," says Dr Kalra.

Risks of late or old-age pregnancy

"There is a possibility of experiencing bleeding during pregnancy, known as antepartum haemorrhage. Additionally, there may be occurrences of high blood pressure during pregnancy, termed pregnancy-induced hypertension, as well as the development of gestational diabetes. Other risks include intrauterine growth restriction, preterm labour, and the likelihood of delivering prematurely. During delivery, there is a chance of postpartum haemorrhage due to inadequate uterine contractions, along with the possibility of experiencing preeclampsia or seizures during pregnancy. Furthermore, postpartum depression may occur, and insufficient milk production for breastfeeding is another potential complication," says Dr Kalra.

"A 58-year-old woman may face serious health risks during her pregnancy for both herself and the unborn child because older women are more likely to have, pre-existing medical disorders like diabetes or heart disease etc. which might can make pregnancy difficult. Babies born to elderly mothers are more likely to have genetic disorders like Down syndrome. Even though women can use assisted reproductive technologies to conceive and carry a pregnancy to term at age 58, it is crucial that anyone thinking about getting pregnant at this age carefully weigh the risks involved and speak with medical professionals to make an informed decision," says Dr Yadav.

"Eat healthy diet and gain right amount of weight. This is the minimum which you can do from your side and rest. Then you'll have to leave to God and to the doctor so that you have a healthy pregnancy outcome," concludes Dr Vasal.