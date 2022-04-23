Simple daily habits to keep cholesterol in check

Cholesterol has become a much-dreaded word considering its high levels can play havoc with your heart health, blood pressure and may trigger many lifestyle diseases. However, our body needs cholesterol, a waxy substance found in the blood, to build healthy cells. But when the levels of LDL or bad cholesterol drastically increase in the body, one is at risk of developing fatty deposits in blood vessels which disrupts blood flow in arteries and can even lead to clot formation which may cause heart attack or stroke. (Also read: Do eggs give us high cholesterol? Nutritionist offers insights)

High cholesterol often goes undetected as there are hardly any warning signs that your body exhibits. But if you are consuming foods rich in saturated and trans fats and leading an inactive lifestyle, you have an increased chance of developing high cholesterol. Managing cholesterol is however not a herculean task at all and one only needs to let go of certain harmful habits.

Dietitian Akanksha J Sharda while sharing tips to manage cholesterol levels says that being careless about eating may be doing a great harm to your health, but modifying food habits, avoiding packaged products, exercising regularly and handling stress effectively can reverse the risk.

Consume fibre and vitamin-rich foods

Eating excessive fatty foods like meat, dairy and sugar can escalate your overall cholesterol levels as it contributes to the fat deposits on your liver. You must include vitamin and fibre rich foods like seeds, nuts, leafy vegetables and whole grains in your diet to regulate your cholesterol levels.

Avoid packaged foods

Be it preserved or frozen ready-to-cook food items, a large amounts of preservatives is added to the food to increase its shelf life which can increase your cholesterol levels when consumed. Always go for fresh foods instead of packaged food items to avoid having those preservatives.

Exercise regularly

Lack of exercise can lead to excess fat, which adds to the fat deposits on your liver and increases your cholesterol. Regular exercise can keep your weight and cholesterol in check.

Stay away from unhealthy lifestyle choices

Consuming alcohol, smoking, and high-stress levels play a major role in your cholesterol levels. These issues tend to increase the pressure on your heart and trigger anxiety. Reducing junk food, avoiding alcohol and smoking, can regulate your cholesterol levels to a great extent and give you the healthy lifestyle you aspire for.

"The issue of cholesterol is something that can suddenly creep up and increase your risk of falling sick without a warning. It is time to finally stop taking your health for granted and practice caution to regulate your cholesterol and take a step toward a healthier lifestyle," concludes Dietitian Akanksha.