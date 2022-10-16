Skincare at 50: Common skin concerns, tips to take care of skin after 50

It is natural for your skin to age with time and as you move towards the fifth decade of your life, you will notice many changes in the way you look - from the sagging skin to change in your shape of face. All these changes happen gradually as menopause approaches due to hormonal imbalances. Taking care of your skin is important at every age but it becomes an indispensable part of your daily routine, post 40 or 50. Staying away from products with paraben and other toxic ingredients must be avoided at all hosts while one with natural ingredients must be embraced. Eating a good diet with several nutrients can also help your skin glow. (Also read: Itchy and dry skin? 4 surprising causes you must know)

"One fine day, you might look at yourself in the mirror and feel your skin does not look young anymore. As you age, your skin ages too. It's indeed a natural process. It's in your hand to age gracefully. Along with the natural process of ageing with skin and the role of gravity, the hormones also play a major role in the way your skin looks and feels. There are lot of changes when the menopause starts to kick in and there will be hormonal imbalances," says Dr Priyanka Reddy, Dermatologist, founder DNA Skin Clinic.

Dr Reddy says the shape of the face also undergoes change and one will observe rounding or squaring of the it.

"The tissues tend to sag down and there is loss of collagen. The natural triangle face that you see on your youth will change as you age. It turns out to appear like an inverted triangle or squaring up of the lower face with age. With this the jowls tend to become more prominent. With this natural process of ageing the oil production of the skin also comes down and becomes dry and dehydrated. As you are close to menopause the estrogen level starts to deplete and the strength of the skin comes down," says the skincare expert.

It is important to take care of your skin from an early age. "This is the age group where you see a lot of sudden drastic changes in the skin and for people who have been extremely carefree with their skincare routine in their 20s, 30s and 40s will see all the repercussions of the poor skincare in their ageing process at this point," says Dr Reddy.

Skin concerns one tends to face during their 50s are:

- Dry, dull skin

- Age spots

- Fine lines

- Wrinkles

- Drooping skin with loss of elasticity

- Loose jowls

- Large pores

- Inflammatory concerns like Rocassea can also peak.

Skincare plays a major role as you age and to meet the needs of the skin, one must update the skincare regime too.

Tips to take care of skin post 50

- For starters, foundation of your skincare routine has to be strong. You need a basic skincare routine with the right kind of products that addresses the concerns you are facing and builds the health of your skin.

- Make sure you have a good sunscreen in your skincare routine along with which a moisturiser can improve the overall health of your skin. It improves the skin barrier and make it stronger.

- Include ingredients like hyaluronic acid, retinols, vitamin C, niacinamide, ceramides, peptides, chemical exfoliants etc. All of these ingredients will help in exfoliating the dead skin cells, tightening of the enlarged loose lax pores of the skin, improving the elasticity, increasing the skin cell turnover and building more collagen under your skin.

- Consult your Dermatologist and plan for short term and long-term treatments based on the concerns you have.

- Having a good skincare routine is not negotiable which is a need more than a want.

- There are various treatment options which aids in making you look younger. You can start by indulging with regular medifacials that improves the hydration and elasticity of your skin.

- Some of the other procedures you can be looking at are chemical peels, dermabrasion, energy-based skin tightening in giving you firmer and tighter skin.

- Last but not the least, look at a holistic wellbeing. Your diet plays a major role. Make sure to have a balanced nutritious diet depending on your age and nutritional requirements.

