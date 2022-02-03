Skincare experts share benefits of body oil to replace your everyday moisturizer

Those who apply body creams or lotions on a daily basis remark that they feel sticky and oily afterward hence, we need skincare products that reach deep within and maintain our skin's health from the inside out if we want it to be healthy. We obviously need a moisturizer to hydrate our skin every day but the question revolves around its capabilities and whether it’ll keep our skin hydrated for the whole day or not.

Skincare experts assert that there are a few ways and ingredients that we should consider turning towards, if we wish to have hydrated skin all day. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist, Cosmetologist and Founder of INATUR along with Nehaa Juneja, Founder of SkinWorks and Namrata Namrata Reddy, Co- Founder of Satliva recommend replacing everyday moisturizer with body oil.

Nehaa Juneja revealed, “Thousands of moisturizing products are available in the market. Moisturizers are essentially in everyone's skincare routine. Nevertheless, if you are not interested in moisturizers or are hesitant to incorporate them into your routine, there is no problem because body oil can be used to substitute moisturizers, particularly if you have dry skin.”

Asserting that choosing the right type of body oil is important, Pooja Nagdev said, “Body oils are simply those oils you can use below your neck or on your body. There are various types of body oil that are usually not much different from facial oils but some of them might be too greasy or heavy for your face.”

Moisturizers and body oils difference:

Differentiating between moisturizers and body oils, Pooja Nagdev pointed out, “You might be wondering what is different between a body oil and skin lotions, the answer is the fatty content that body oil contains. Fatty content is important for our skin since they help us from skin aging and sun damage."

She added, "Moisturizers/Skin lotions on the other hand contain humectants, which bring moisture to our skin but the downside is that not each body lotion contains the fatty content like each body oil does. Skin lotions that are cheaper in quality are often lighter than oils and can evaporate quite easily and quickly from the skin.”

Benefits of body oils:

Mostly confused with greasy and unabsorbable, that is not entirely true, Pooja Nagdev, Nehaa Juneja and Namrata Namrata Reddy reveal that body oils can provide considerable benefits to your skin. Here are a few of the beneficial insights that will convince you to consider moving to body oils:

1. Body oils are significantly more effective in hydrating dry skin. Pure oils have been utilized in ancient beauty routines for hundreds of years because they are high in nutrients and antioxidants. Because they don't include fillers, they are 100% active and easily absorbed into the skin. If you have dry skin, this is the ideal answer.

2. Body oils maintains skin health as they are often made with all-natural substances that are beneficial to your skin. Your skin will remain soft and silky with the use of body oils. One of the key benefits of using body oil is that it is free from any artificial fragrance and other chemically treated ingredients. Body oil is made with the aim to restore nourishment and suppleness for the long term.

3. Body oils, unlike creams and lotions, do not contain preservatives or stabilizers, which produce an artificial layer on the skin. Body oils penetrate deep into the skin, locking in moisture and preventing dryness.

4. Body oils are significantly lighter and non-greasy than body creams or lotions and absorb fast without leaving a greasy behind. Those who apply body creams or lotions on a daily basis remark that they feel sticky and oily afterward. Nobody likes greasy layers on their skin all day. It completely depends on what kind of oil you are using on your skin. To get the best results out of body oils, you should consider using organic and plant-based oils including jojoba oil, argan oil and such.

5. Heals dry skin - There could be multiple reasons to dry skin including weather, harsh soaps and many more. Lotions and creams are blended with waxes that form a temporary layer on your skin and do nothing more. Body oil, on the other hand, locks the nourishment and hydration.

6. Cruelty-Free - Other benefit that will convince you to switch your lotion with body oils is that a few of them are ‘Cruelty-Free’ and ‘Quick Absorption’. As body oils are made up of pure ingredients, there is no harm in giving them a shot.

Looks like picking the right body oil and adding it to your skincare routine might be the best decision you will make for your skin especially in the dry winter season.

