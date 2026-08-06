Sleeping with lights on? Gynaecologist Dr Mitali Rathod reveals how it may affect hormones

Sleep has a restorative role in your lifestyle. The quantity, which is the number of hours you sleep, gets the most attention. But beyond the recommended seven to eight hours of sleep, your bedtime habits also determine the quality of that rest. Sleeping with lights on is one such common habit, whether it involves leaving a bedside lamp or even an overhead light switched on. But is it safe?



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Dr Mitali Rathod, an obstetrician, gynecologist, and content creator popularly known as Dr Uterus (@dr.uterus) on Instagram, weighed in on the matter and described how sleeping with the lights on may affect hormonal health.

Why may lights affect your hormones?

Let's understand the connection between light, sleep, and hormones. First, the gynecologist acknowledged that yes, sleep plays a vital role in maintaining hormonal balance. So, if exposure to light disturbs your sleep quality, it may also affect your hormones.

She also highlighted how the different phases of the menstrual cycle, like menstrual, follicular, ovulatory, and luteal phases, may be sensitive to sleep disturbances and disruptions in the circadian rhythm, which is the body's internal clock.

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{{^usCountry}} In fact, light exposure triggers a chain of reactions in your body. What is this chain reaction? The doctor described, “Exposure to light at night, whether from room lights or blue light emitted by phones and other gadgets, can suppress the production of melatonin, the hormone that signals to the body that it is time to sleep and plays an important role in reproductive health and hormonal regulation. When melatonin production is disrupted, sleep can be affected, which may increase the stress hormone cortisol. ” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In fact, light exposure triggers a chain of reactions in your body. What is this chain reaction? The doctor described, “Exposure to light at night, whether from room lights or blue light emitted by phones and other gadgets, can suppress the production of melatonin, the hormone that signals to the body that it is time to sleep and plays an important role in reproductive health and hormonal regulation. When melatonin production is disrupted, sleep can be affected, which may increase the stress hormone cortisol. ” {{/usCountry}}

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Further, Dr Rahod also confirmed that when your cortisol levels are high, insulin regulation gets impacted negatively, which results in inflammation in the body, and in turn disturbs hormonal balance and reproductive health.

What are the ideal sleeping conditions for supporting hormonal balance and reproductive health?

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If your room is too bright, you can consider a sleep mask.

You may have the habit of sleeping with the light on, but Dr Rathod advised keeping your sleeping environment as dark as possible.

“When you sleep in a lit environment, it can interfere with the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle," she added.

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However, if you need some light to move around at night, you can place an extremely dim light in one corner of the room and use it only when required.

For better sleep, Dr Rathod also recommended wearing loose, breathable, and comfortable clothing to help regulate body temperature. The room should be kept at a comfortable temperature, with proper ventilation and adequate air circulation, so that it does not feel excessively warm or stuffy.

If not, then the discomfort will leave you tossing and turning the entire night. It is best to keep the room at a comfortable temperature, wear breathable clothes, and dim the lights to create a space that supports uninterrupted sleep.

“The aim is to create a cool, comfortable, quiet, and dark environment that allows the body to enter and maintain uninterrupted, restorative sleep, which is essential for healthy hormonal regulation and overall well-being," the doctor's parting advice underlined the fundamentals of a good sleep environment.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.