Soaked groundnuts: Wonderful health benefits and delicious ways to add them to your diet

The versatile groundnuts or peanuts can be a wonderful addition to your diet in winter season. While roasted groundnuts are a more popular snacking choice for people on the go, soaking them overnight can multiply benefits by improving their absorption and getting rid of certain anti-nutrients. High in fibre content and an amazing source of protein, good fat and antioxidants, soaked peanut is a breakfast option that will help you stay full and nourished for long, curbing hunger pangs and aiding in weight loss. Many people prepare soaked peanut chaat or add them to their dalia, upma or poha. Soaked peanut can be eaten at any point of the day, even in dinner, considering the process of overnight soaking improves their digestibility. They can be added to stir fries, curries and salads too. (Also read | 7 health benefits of eating peanuts in winter season)

Soaked peanut can be eaten at any point of the day, even in dinner, considering the process of overnight soaking improves their digestibility.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Groundnuts have an impressive nutritional profile that not only helps to add the essential nutrients to the body but also aid in improving heart health. Groundnuts have monosaturated and polyunsaturated fats that can cut cholesterol. Being a low GI food, peanuts can be an ideal breakfast choice for people with diabetes as they help control blood sugar levels.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"Peanuts are also called monkey nuts. Soaking enhances digestibility and nutritional benefits. When we soak peanuts, it helps in breaking down phytic acid and reduce enzyme inhibitors. Soaked peanuts can be consumed in a variety of ways. You can add them in your breakfast meal or even dinner. Just like almonds, peanuts are powerhouse of nutrients. They are a good source of protein, fibre, good fat and antioxidants. So, enjoy the richness of soaked peanuts which will help in muscle building, good for skin and heart. The right time to consume soaked peanuts is in breakfast, evening snack or dinner. Soaking improves digestibility so even in night it will not cause gastric trouble," says Shruti K Bhardwaj, Chief Dietician Zydus Hospitals Ahmedabad.

BENEFITS OF SOAKED GROUNDNUT

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Groundnuts, also known as peanuts, are a versatile legume that offer a multitude of health benefits. Here are some compelling reasons to include groundnuts in your diet, as suggested by Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani.

1. Rich in nutrients: Groundnuts are packed with essential nutrients such as protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They provide a concentrated source of energy, making them a valuable addition to a balanced diet.

2. Heart health: Consuming groundnuts has been linked to improved heart health. They contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which can help reduce bad cholesterol levels, lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

3. Weight management: Despite being calorically dense, groundnuts can contribute to weight management due to their satiating properties. The combination of protein and healthy fats helps keep you feeling full, reducing overall calorie intake.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Antioxidant properties: Groundnuts are a good source of antioxidants, including resveratrol. Antioxidants help neutralize free radicals in the body, protecting cells from damage and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

5. Blood sugar regulation: The low glycemic index of groundnuts means they have a minimal impact on blood sugar levels. This makes them a suitable snack for individuals with diabetes or those looking to manage their blood sugar.

6. Brain health: The presence of nutrients like niacin and folate in groundnuts is beneficial for brain health. Niacin, in particular, supports cognitive function and helps in the production of neurotransmitters.

7. Aids digestion: Groundnuts are a good source of dietary fibre, promoting a healthy digestive system. Adequate fibre intake can prevent constipation and contribute to overall gut health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

8. Muscle building and repair: With a high protein content, groundnuts are a valuable addition to a diet aimed at muscle building and repair. Protein is essential for the growth and maintenance of muscles, making groundnuts a suitable plant-based protein source.

9. Supports skin health: The presence of vitamins like E and C, along with antioxidants, contributes to healthier skin. These nutrients help protect the skin from oxidative stress and promote a youthful appearance.

10. Energy boost: Groundnuts provide a quick and convenient source of energy, making them an excellent snack option for a pre-workout boost or a mid-day pick-me-up.

How to add soaked peanuts to your diet

As per Bharadwaj peanut can be added to the diet in the following ways:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soaked peanut chaat: Take out soaked peanut in a bowl and add vegetables like tomato, onion, corn etc. With a dash of lemon, black salt, chaat masala, your peanut chaat will be ready to be savoured.

Poha or Upma: Soaked peanut can transform any carb-rich breakfast into a balanced meal option. Adding it to your poha, upma, dalia etc will add to the protein and also to the taste.

Dal and vegetables: One can add soaked peanuts into your dal and vegetable too for adding more fibre and protein to your meals. This will also ensure evening hunger pangs stay away from you.

"Incorporating groundnuts into your diet can be as simple as enjoying a handful as a snack, adding them to salads, or using peanut butter in various recipes. However, it's crucial to be mindful of portion sizes, as groundnuts are energy-dense, and moderation is key to reaping their health benefits. Always consult with a healthcare professional or a nutritionist for personalized advice on dietary choices," concludes Lalwani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Catch your daily dose of Fashion Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON