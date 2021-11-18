Soha Ali Khan is slaying her ‘way overdue Wednesday workout’

Soha Ali Khan is freshly back from her family vacation and is slaying at the fitness game. The actor recently took off to Tadoba National Park in Maharashtra with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. From spotting tigers in the forest to going for safaris, the family did it all. However, Soha also missed her fitness routine and hence, the first thing she did after returning from her vacation was getting back to her workout session.

The actor is a fitness enthusiast and some of the fitness videos on her Instagram profile are not for the faint-hearted. Soha keeps sharing snippets of her fitness diaries that leave her Instagram family gaping at her abilities. On Wednesday, Soha pumped the motivation of her fans with an Instagram reel documenting her workouts after returning from Tadoba.

“Work and holidays often get in the way of working out but it’s good to be back,” wrote Soha. In the video, Soha can be seen working out with a gym equipment and lifting her knees to her chest. In the later part of the video, she can be seen acing a handstand with her feet supported against a wall. Soha also performed mountain climbing exercise with her hands supported against a wall. “A way overdue Wednesday workout,” she added. Take a look:

In no time, Soha’s video was flooded with likes and comments from her friends and fans. Soha’s colleague from the film industry Dia Mirza dropped by to express her amazement – “Soha,” Dia wrote and added a heart and a fire emoticon.

A few days back, Soha shared a snippet of her preparations for Diwali, however, with a twist. Soha worked out to prepare her body and mind for the “week of late nights, heavy food and general indulgence,” like this…

Coming back to Soha’s recent fitness routine – hand stand and mountain climbing has multiple health benefits. Hand stand helps in working out the core muscles and develops the balance of the body. Mountain climbing, on the other hand, strengthens the arms, back, shoulders, core and legs.

