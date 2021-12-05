Soha Ali Khan's weekend to-do - 'Skipping backwards'

Soha Ali Khan is our fitness inspo for today and every other day. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, keeps giving newer fitness goals for us on a daily basis. The actor can turn anything and any place to her fitness arena and we are always smitten by that. Soha, from turning the staircase into her fitness arena to slay animal mode squats to turning her living room into her military style workout zone, takes her workouts very seriously and never misses a day from keeping herself fit.

On Saturday, Soha gave us a glimpse of how her Saturday fared and we are motivated by the video to hit the gym ourselves. In the video, shared on her Instagram stories, Soha can be seen giving a twist to skipping and making a new workout for herself to work on her arms, legs and her lower body muscles. Dressed in a grey tee shirt and a green pair of trousers with loose ends, Soha can be seen working out with her skipping rope but doing the entire process backwards. "Skipping backwards," wrote Soha in the video and tagged her fitness trainer. Take a look at the snippets of Soha's weekend workout routine:

Soha Ali Khan's Instagram story. (Instagram/@sakpataudi)

Soha's fitness routine always manages to inspire us. A few days back, the actor was spotted acing the handstand with her body supported against a wall. Soha shared some Monday motivation for her fans, in the beginning of this week with this video. "Start the week off on the right foot - or the right hand! Monday motivation," wrote Soha in the caption. Take a look:

Coming back to Soha's skipping backward exercise – it has multiple health benefits. It helps in improving the cardiovascular health of the body. It also helps in shedding the extra calories and toning the muscles of the lower and upper part of the body.

