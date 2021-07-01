Sonakshi Sinha swears by ghee in her skincare, her mom and science agree

Sonakshi Sinha is all about the natural homemade nuskhas (remedies) and the stunning Dabangg star has recently revealed a desi ingredient that can be found in your kitchen, which other than just making your meal delicious also has a great effect on your skin. Sonakshi took to her Instagram feed and shared how she had, like many of us, started taking better care of her skin during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sharing a sun kissed image of herself looking glowing with makeup free skin and a pale pink lipstick, Sonakshi shared how ghee had tranformed her skin. She wrote in the caption, "One of the good things that happened during the lockdown was I started taking care of my skin. My moms go-to for a great complexion is… wait for it… GHEE!!! Well I tried it and it does work. My skin feels really supple and fresh all the time!" She went on to ask her fans about the home remedies they rely on for their skin asking them to share some with her.

And Sonakshi Sinha is actually on point with this maa ka nuskha/ home remedy, as according to multiple health reports, ghee is actually great for your hair, skin and overall health. Ghee is full of fatty acids and butyrate is perfect for those with sensitive skin, especially if you suffer from redness and inflammation. Ghee is a rich emollient and is great for deep hydration and moisturization. It improve complexion and makes skin supple and soft.

This desi power food is a rich source of fats, antioxidants and vitamins like A, D and E. It is great to detan your lips and also moisturize them if they're chapped. Not to mentions its great benefits on your hair, ghee acts as a deep conditioner and if left in your hair overnight will prevent hair fall, hair breakage and give it a a great shine, although the smell may get a little unbearable.