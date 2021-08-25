Sonakshi Sinha teases fan to eat air when asked about weight loss tips

When Sonakshi Sinha isn't busy looking glamorous on the big screen and on her social media feeds, she often shares glimpses from her everyday life, whether it's a day well spent in picturesque locations, showing off a cute outfit or simply getting in touch with her fans to let them know her better. Sonakshi, who is currently shooting for her film 'Kakuda', hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session for fans on Wednesday, where she replied to some of the questions.

On her day off from the shoot, the 'Dabangg' actor took time to have a short chit-chat session with her fans on Instagram.

One of her followers asked her to give tips on what to eat to lose weight. Quick to reply, Sonakshi hopped on to her Instagram stories and shared a video message saying, "Hawa khaiye ap! Hmmmm." (Translation: Eat air).

For the unversed, Sonakshi is one of the Bollywood actors who has inspired her fans with her fitness journey. According to her earlier interviews, before making her Bollywood debut with 'Dabangg' alongside superstar Salman Khan, she had to lose nearly 30 kgs.

However, Sonakshi had once admitted that she hates working out, even going as far as to say that she is allergic to the gym. She had shared in an interview, "It was not easy at all for somebody like me. I am the kind of person who hates the gym. I am allergic to the gym. I want to run away from it. But I think once I put my mind to something, I go out and achieve it, and I guess I did that.

Sonakshi had once also admitted that she never gets on the scale, and goes by how she's feeling about herself and her body, saying, "I don't know how many kilos I lost, I don't get on the scale. As long as I am feeling fit and I can feel myself toning up, looking thinner, then scale doesn't really matter."

Talking about her relationship with food, Sonakshi had once shared in an interview, "Food is my first love. I never followed a diet that makes me cranky and unhappy. I believe I work too hard to deprive myself of the one thing I love the most- food! I eat regular food, but in lesser quantities than before. Eating small meals every 2 hours helps in keeping up the metabolism all day. I even binge sometimes. Who's gonna stop me when there's a brownie right in front of my eyes? But if I do, an extra 20 minutes on the treadmill is a must."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi is currently shooting for her upcoming film, 'Kakuda'. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in lead roles.

Sonakshi was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. The film had an OTT release on Disney Hotstar on August 13.

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter