Sonal Chauhan nails Shoulder Stand for great skin, fan calls her female Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan believes yoga is the answer to many health problems in our lives. The star is a fitness enthusiast, and her social media profile is full of yoga-related posts in which she often spills secrets about her fitness routine. Today, on October 19, Sonal shared a picture of herself nailing a tough variation of yoga's Shoulder Stand. Her fans praised her incredible flexibility and called her "female Tiger Shroff."

Taking to Instagram, Sonal posted a photo of herself practising a variation of the shoulder stand. She also revealed that this detoxifying pose is the first step of her skincare routine. "First step of my Skincare Regimen," Sonal captioned the post.

Dressed in a lavender sports bra and matching tights, Sonal nailed yoga's Shoulder Stand, also known as Sarvangasana. She practised a variation of the asana. To do the pose, she lifted her body from the floor with the support of her hands on the back, one leg raised in the air and the other bent from the knee touching her nose.

Take a look at the post:

After Sonal shared the photo on the gram, it garnered several likes and comments. One of her followers took to the comments and wrote, "Ohhh ok female Tiger Shroff."

Comments on Sonal Chauhan's post.

Skin and health benefits of Shoulder Stand:

There are countless benefits of this pose. It is considered the most effective yoga asana for glowing skin. It helps in improving skin texture and quality by promoting blood circulation towards the face. Practising this asana 3 to 5 times a day can help get rid of pimples, acne, wrinkles and dullness.

Additionally, it stretches your shoulders and neck along with toning your legs and buttocks. It stimulates the thyroid and abdominal organs. It helps relieve stress and reduces the symptoms of menopause.

