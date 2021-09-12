Sonal Chauhan practises this yoga pose to relieve menstrual cramps, reduce belly fat

There are several health benefits related to yoga that improve the physical and psychological aspects of our life. Bollywood diva Sonal Chauhan, known for her performance in Jannat opposite actor Emraan Hashmi, is talking about the same in her latest post. She often shares pictures of herself acing a mix of difficult and easy yoga asanas to inspire her fans.

Sonal took to Instagram today to share a photo in which she is doing the Vajrasana or the Diamond Pose, wearing a full-sleeve yellow crop top and workout tights. Sharing the click, the actor wrote in the caption that Vajrasana, a popular and simple yoga asana, strengthens our body. She added, "it is one of the best poses for concentration and meditation."

Sonal also spilled few other health benefits of doing the Vajrasana every day, like digestive benefits, relieving back pain, blood circulation, easing menstrual cramps, improving sleep, and fighting obesity.

Talking about how Vajrasana is good for our digestive system, Sonal said it "obstructs blood flow to our legs and thighs and increases it in our stomach, thus improving bowel movements and relieving constipation." She added that it also gets rid of flatulence (gas) and acidity and ensures better absorption of nutrients.

It is also one of the only exercises performed immediately after having meals, as it helps digestion. Moreover, it "reduces belly fat and is found to be effective in reducing BMI (Body Mass Index) and obesity."

Vajrasana also relieves lower back pain and rheumatic pain as it increases the flexibility of muscles in our thigh, foot, hip, knees and ankles. It eases rheumatic pain in these areas due to stiffness. Sonal added that Vajrasana also helps in reducing heel pain caused due to calcaneal spurs and gout.

"Performing Vajrasana increases blood circulation in the pelvis and strengthens our pelvic floor muscles. It is thus useful for women suffering from stress urinary incontinence," Sonal added in her caption.

Other benefits of practising Vajrasana are that it helps ease labour pain and menstrual cramps. It is also a great pose to practice meditation and breathing exercises as it calms the mind, reduces stress and anxiety, and improves concentration and sleep cycle.

Lastly, Vajrasana reduces stress and blood pressure levels, thus protecting us from various cardiovascular disorders.

