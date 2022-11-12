Sonnalli Sehgall’s self-care routine in glimpses. It doesn't include workouts

Sonnalli Sehgall believes in loving herself first. The actor, on multiple occasions, has been spotted speaking of the benefits of putting ourselves first and practising self-love. The actor loves to pamper herself, take care of herself, and keeps sharing the snippets of the same on her Instagram profile. From taking herself out on dates to embracing her mind and body with a self-care routine, the actor can do it all. Sonnalli’s Instagram profile is as positive as it can get. It is replete with snippets from her yoga routines to glimpses of her vacations. The actor swears by yoga and AcroYoga. Sonnalli, who keeps traveling to Rishikesh often, is spotted sharing snippets from her AcroYoga sessions on a regular basis on her Instagram profile. AcroYoga is a routine that involves both acrobatics and yoga, and usually involves a person being lifted up.

However, in the recent post shared on Instagram by Sonnalli, she spoke of the multiple ways that she takes care of herself, and it does not involve working out. We often believe that in order to get our mind straight and our body in shape, we need to resort to working out. However, it is just not that. Self-care is an extensive routine that need to be practised from the food we eat to the thoughts we have. Sonnalli shared a short video compilation of ten things of how she takes care of herself. It includes performing inversions during her aerial yoga sessions, keeping herself hydrated throughout the day and drinking plant-based milk instead of regular milk. She further added that she loves to visit sauna once in a while, and carry homemade food everywhere, even on flights. When she wakes up from the bed, she believes in stretching and performing meditation for some time. Throughout the day, Sonnalli drinks green juice and eats her greens properly. Sonnalli also drinks green tea and performs yoga whenever she gets a chance.

Self-care comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in boosting the physical and the mental health. It also helps in reducing stress, anxiety and improving the self-esteem. Self-care helps us to focus on our personal relationships better.