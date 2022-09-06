Inside Sonnalli Seygall’s AcroYoga session ‘done right’

Sonnalli Seygall is a fitness queen. The actor keeps slaying fitness goals with daily snippets from her workout diaries. From casually showing off her shoulder flexibility in the gym to acing yoga asanas to perfection, Sonnalli’s Instagram profile is replete with health and workout-related information. The actor also keeps sharing glimpses of her diet and skincare routine on her Instagram profile for urging her fans to start taking care of their health and pampering themselves. Sonnalli also keeps traveling to the yoga capital of the country – Rishikesh. The actor’s social media profiles are a plethora of her venture sin Rishikesh. From starting the day on the fitness high with Surya Namaskar by the bank of the river to acing yoga asanas with Rishikesh’s stunning view of the hills in the backdrop, Sonnalli keeps setting the fitness bar higher for us to conquer.

Sonnalli, a day back, shared a glimpse of her AcroYoga session with her trainer Sarvesh Shashi. Sarvesh is known for being the yoga supervisor to multiple Bollywood celebrities such as Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez. Sonnalli, in the video, can be seen practising multiple AcroYoga routines with Sarvesh supporting her. Acroyoga is a combination of Acrobatics and Yoga where two people are involved in the routine. It also involves a person being lifted up on the legs of their partner. Sonnalli, dressed in a white bikini, can be seen balancing her body and holding her foot with her hand, all the while being in air and supported by Sarvesh. Take a look at her session here:

AcroYoga comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in building the overall strength and the balance of the body. It also helps in relaxing the mind and boosting confidence. Daily practice of AcroYoga also helps in boosting confidence as well. It also helps in reducing anxiety and improving self-awareness.