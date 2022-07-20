Sonnalli Seygall busts myths related to women fitness | Watch

Sonnalli Seygall, who is a dedicated fitness enthusiast, took to her Instagram profile a day back and shared her insights on women fitness. The actor swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and is usually spotted in her gym or in the lush valleys of Rishikesh engrossed in her yoga routine. Sonnalli's Instagram profile is replete with snippets from her workout diaries and each of them manage to give us the necessary push in the morning to leave our beds and run to the gym. Sonnalli believes in focusing her dedication and hard work into her workout routine and hardly misses a day from working on herself.

However, when it comes to women fitness, a lot of myths are seen to be floating around which are not justified. From eating after a workout to getting bulkier, a lot of myths are left unaddressed and we do not know which one to trust. Hence, Sonnalli chose to bust a few myths related to women fitness with reality checks on her Instagram profile. Take a look at the myths and the facts here:

Myth: Strength training will cause a woman to get bulky

Fact: In order to get bulky masculine muscles, a woman needs to supplement with testosterone and consume calories far more than she is burning off.

Myth: You shouldn’t eat right after a workout

Fact: After a workout, the body needs nutrients in order to heal itself and get stronger. Hence, it should not be deprived of the nutrition.

Myth: You can jump right into training without working on your weak areas

Fact: It is important to focus on the weak areas first, in order to improve the overall level of fitness of the body.

Myth: You should only do cardio to lose weight

Fact: “While cardio is usually the first thing that pops in your mind when you want to lose weight, the best game plan is a combination of cardio and strength training, depending on your goals,” read an excerpt of Sonnalli’s post.

