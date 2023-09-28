Sophia Loren suffers multiple fractures after falling at home; how to prevent bathroom accidents

Oscar-winning actor Sophia Loren underwent an emergency surgery after her fall at her Swiss resident on Sunday. The 89-year-old sustained several fractures in her hip and femur and as per reports the recovery process will include a long rehabilitation. Slipping in bathroom is common among elderly and it can lead to serious injuries including fractures and brain injuries. Bathroom falls can lead to hospitalisation and death among elderly. In old age, people may suffer from poor vision, reduced strength and coordination which can increase chances of such falls. Some bathrooms floors are also uneven or slippery which can raise risk of slipping. (Also read: Sophia Loren undergoes emergency surgery after falling at home: Report)

Actor Sophia Loren won an Oscar in 1962 for her role as Cesira in Vittorio De Sica’s classic film, Two Women.

"Most fall accidents involving older people take place in the bathroom. They tend to slip and lose their balance while getting in and out of the shower, getting in and out of the bathtub and while getting on and off the toilet. Fall accidents in the bathroom can lead to broken bones, hip fractures and traumatic brain injuries. Sometimes, bathroom falls may even lead to hospitalizations and deaths among elderly population (particularly among those who are 65 and older). Factors like Poor vision, balance and coordination issues, reduced muscle mass and bone strength make this section of the population more prone to especially bathroom falls. Apart from this, environmental factors such as clutter, uneven floors and poor lighting can also raise the risk of falls tremendously," says Dr. Anurag Aggarwal, Director & HOD, Orthopaedics and Joints Replacement, Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad.

With the help of certain modifications to home and bathroom, one can minimize the risk of falling to a great extent. Dr Aggarwal shares tips.

TIPS TO PREVENT BATHROOM FALLS

Place non-slip mats on the bathroom floor specifically near the shower, bathtub, and the toilet, where the risk of slipping and falling is extremely high.

Install grab bars near the shower, bathtub and toilet.

Arrange a shower chair with arms and a backrest for elder people at home so that they can shower while remaining seated.

Also place a walk-in bathtub.

Set up a shelf or a cabinet at a comfortable height and make sure all the items older people need – from soap to shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, razors, towels, and other items – are within their reach.

Make the bathroom less complicated by removing trip hazards such as scatter rugs and trash cans.

Install overhead lights at the top and bottom of your stairs and handrails on both sides of the stairs.

Place grab bars at the front entrance as well as at the back entrance.

Tips to recover from hip and femur fractures

It is recommended to get moving as soon as possible as immobility can open the door to the possibility of significant complications.

Start physiotherapy rehabilitation.

Use DVT pumps.

Self exercise like limb raise and high sitting.

Take medical consultations.

