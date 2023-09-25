Sophia Loren undergoes emergency surgery after falling at home: Report

Oscar-winning film star Sophia Loren has undergone an emergency surgery after she fell in her Swiss house on Sunday. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, sources disclosed that the 89-year-old star fell in her bathroom and sustained several fractures to her hip and femur. (Also read: Hollywood returns to work soon as strike ends, get ready for these new movies, but TV shows may take time) Actor Sophia Loren has been hospitalized after falling at her Swiss home.

Sophia Loren underwent emergency surgery

As per sources that were reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Sophia Loren sustained a "serious fracture" on her femur and hip after she fell in the bathroom in her house in Switzerland. The report also added that 'there is cautious optimism about the outcome' of the emergency surgery and operation. The recovery process will include a long rehabilitation. Sophia's sons Carlo and Edoardo are by her side at the hospital.

Sophia was last seen in the 2020 Netflix feature film The Life Ahead, which was directed by her son Edoardo. In the critically acclaimed film, the iconic star played a Holocaust survivor who forges a bond with a 12-year-old Senegalese immigrant. She was also part of the 2021 documentary What Would Sophia Loren Do?

About her films

Sophia Loren is best known for her Oscar-winning role in La Ciociara (Two Women), which was directed by Italian filmmaker Vittorio de Sica. The performance earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, which made her the first actor to win an Academy Award for a foreign-language film. She was nominated in 1965 for Marriage Italian Style (Matrimonio all’italiana). Some of her other films include Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow (1963); A Countess from Hong Kong (1967); Sunflower (1970); The Voyage (1974) and A Special Day (1977).

Earlier this month, Sophia was seen with Italian designer Giorgio Armani in Venice at a fashion show held at the Venice Film Festival. The star was set to appear at a restaurant that bears her name in Bari, located in southern Italy. The actor was also set to receive honorary citizenship from the city. Yet, after the accident, all her engagements have been cancelled for the foreseeable future.

