Step inside Baba Ramdev’s ‘jhopdi’ made of Jodhpur stone; features 1 lakh kamandal, sprawling goushala and huge kitchen

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, in a September 15 video on her YouTube channel, travelled to Haridwar to meet yoga guru and Patanjali co-founder Baba Ramdev. Accompanied by her cook Dilip, Farah explored the expansive Patanjali campus in Uttarakhand, where she visited Ramdev’s unique jhopdi, crafted from Jodhpur stones. (Also read: Step inside Farah Khan’s royal stay at Udaipur’s iconic Taj Fateh Prakash Palace, with suites priced at ₹36k per night ) Farah Khan visits Baba Ramdev's eco-friendly Jhopdi and Patanjali Campus in Haridwar.

A peek inside Baba Ramdev’s unique jhopdi and Patanjali campus

Farah began her video, saying, “We’ve come to meet Baba Ramdev ji. We’re visiting his personal house, but calling it a house would be wrong. It’s more like a shaahi mahal.” Praising its grandeur, she added, “Maharaj ji, you’ve built an entire city for yourself.” Ramdev replied, “Like Mahatma Gandhi had his Sabarmati Ashram, this is my tapassvi kutiya. I’ve built this palace for people, but I continue to live in a jhopdi.”

The campus greeted them with sprawling red carpets and large paintings of gods, creating a serene and spiritual atmosphere. Ramdev showed Farah both his old and new jhopdis, joking, “This one is a bit more stylish.” Admiring the stone structure, Farah quipped, “Baba, please gift me such jhopdis.”

Ramdev explained, “These are made of Jodhpur stones, built without any chemicals.” Inside, a sandalwood-like fragrance filled the air, which Ramdev clarified came from devdaru wood after Farah mistook “daru” for alcohol.

Goushala, massive kitchen to ₹ 1 lakh kamandal

Farah admired the rustic bedroom, noting its simplicity. Ramdev shared that it accommodated guests of high spiritual standing and revealed his prized possession, a traditional kamandal valued at ₹ 1 lakh. His jhopdi reflects minimalism, set amidst greenery, with sustainable wooden sofas, a simple wooden bed, carpets on the floor where he sleeps, and a mat on the side.

The tour then moved outdoors to his garden, filled with aromatic flowers, and a goushala (cow shed), which he drove Farah to in a ₹1-crore Defender. They also explored the sprawling Patanjali Institute, where Ramdev shared, “Students between the ages of 3 to 15 study here.”

The highlight of the visit was the massive kitchen capable of feeding nearly 50,000 people daily. Ramdev revealed, “We have 25 kitchens on this property,” showcasing the scale and impact of his operations.