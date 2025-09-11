Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Step inside Farah Khan’s royal stay at Udaipur’s iconic Taj Fateh Prakash Palace, with suites priced at 36k per night

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 04:33 pm IST

In her YouTube video, Farah Khan take the tour of luxurious Taj Fateh Prakash Palace in Udaipur, showcasing its extravagant suite and breathtaking views. 

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited the royal city of Udaipur, taking her fans on an exclusive journey through one of India's most iconic palaces. In her September 10 YouTube video, Farah explored the palace's grandeur, including its royal suites and met the king of Mewar, Lakshyaraj Singh. (Also read: Step inside Rakesh Roshan's lavish Khandala mansion with private cinema, ‘Olympic size pool’ and huge Shiva statue )

Farah Khan explores Udaipur's luxurious Taj Fateh Prakash Palace.
Inside the royal Taj Fateh Prakash Palace

Farah stayed in the royal suite of the Taj Fateh Prakash Palace, which features soaring ceilings, intricate frescoes, and hand-painted walls that reflect the grandeur of Mewar's royal heritage. A massive four-poster bed draped in luxurious fabrics takes centre stage, while antique furniture, ornate mirrors, and delicate chandeliers add a timeless charm. The large windows open up to a breathtaking view of Lake Pichola and the iconic Lake Palace.

Her bathroom was equally lavish, adorned with marble finishes, gold-plated fixtures, and a deep soaking tub that overlooks the city. Farah was amazed, remarking, "It's like a flat! Have you ever seen such a luxurious bathroom?" She added, "You can see the entire Udaipur while taking a bath." Every detail of the suite, from the plush carpets to the royal artwork, reflects the palace's rich history.

How much the room cost

Farah met Maharana Lakshyaraj Singh in the palace's grand lobby, which instantly takes your breath away. The space features a magnificent chandelier that hangs like a jewel from the high ceiling, surrounded by exquisite flower arrangements and antique décor that feels straight out of the Om Shanti Om movie. The palace also boasts lush gardens and a sparkling swimming pool, offering serene views.

According to MakeMyTrip, the luxurious suite where Farah stayed at the Taj Fateh Prakash Palace is priced at around 36,000 per night.

