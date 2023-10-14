Strawberry to pomegranate; 7 amazing fruits for arthritis

Arthritis is a painful joint condition and symptoms like swelling, stiffness and pain are usual. Although, rheumatoid arthritis cannot be cured, eating an anti-inflammatory diet can help manage the inflammation and thus the symptoms. Fruits and vegetables and high on antioxidants are recommended for people with arthritis. While there is no diet that can reverse the disease, but eating certain fruits like strawberries, tart cherries, rad raspberries, pomegranate can help control inflammation. There are studies that show getting the right dose of vitamin aids in preventing inflammatory arthritis and maintaining healthy joints. (Also read: World Arthritis Day: 9 lifestyle changes for boosting bone and joint health)

When it comes to managing arthritis, do not underestimate the healing power of fruits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"When it comes to managing arthritis, do not underestimate the healing power of fruits. Bursting with anti-inflammatory compounds, vitamins, and antioxidants, these juicy gems can be your allies in the battle against joint discomfort," says Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post.

Here's a list of fruits that can help manage arthritis.

Mango

The fruit lovers' delight mango is usually more available in summer and monsoon than other reasons but has amazing nutrients for controlling arthritis and joint health. Batra says the king of fruit contains Vitamin C, polyphenols, and carotenoids, which can help reduce inflammation and protect against bone destruction.

2. Strawberry

Sweet and juicy strawberries have an irresistible flavour and are an excellent way to care for your joints. Dietary strawberries are a powerful ally against inflammation and cartilage damage in obese adults with knee osteoarthritis. Packed with vitamin C, research says that they lower C-reactive protein (CRP), an inflammation marker associated with arthritis and heart disease.

3. Tart cherries

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tart cherries as the name suggests are a bit tart and are bright red in colour while sweet cherries have a darker hue. Tart cherries get their rich red colour and many of their powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits from the flavonoid anthocyanin.

4. Red raspberries

An amazing source of Vitamin C and many antioxidants, red raspberries are also high in anthocyanin. Studies show that extracts from the fruit reduce inflammation and osteo-arthritis symptoms.

5. Watermelon

Watermelon is another fruit with anti-inflammatory action; studies show it reduces CRP. It is high in the carotenoid beta-cryptoxanthin, which can reduce the risk of rheumatoid arthritis.

6. Red and black grapes

A great source of beneficial antioxidants and other polyphenols. Fresh red and black grapes also contain resveratrol, which isa potent anti-inflammatory.

7. Pomegranate

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pomegranate is rich in polyphenolic compounds that possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities, which can help with swollen and tender joints, pain intensity, and ESR levels.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON