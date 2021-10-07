Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Study analyses pros, cons of common weight-loss surgeries
health

Study analyses pros, cons of common weight-loss surgeries

A research team, led by the University of Michigan Health, has found that of the most common weight-loss surgeries, sleeve gastrectomy is safer than gastric bypass.
Weight loss is not just the result of eating less and exercising more.(Unsplash)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 08:11 PM IST
ANI |

A research team, led by the University of Michigan Health, has found that of the most common weight-loss surgeries, sleeve gastrectomy is safer than gastric bypass.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'JAMA Surgery'.

Five years after each procedure, patients who'd undergone a sleeve gastrectomy, which involves removing part of the stomach, had a lower risk of death and complications than those who had chosen to have their stomachs divided into pouches through gastric bypass surgery.

ALSO READ: Simple diet tips for sustainable weight loss by a nutritionist

However, gastric bypass was superior in one area: Sleeve gastrectomy patients were more likely to need follow-up surgery, which could indicate that gastric bypass is more effective long-term, even though it carries more risks.

"It's really important for patients to understand the risk of significant issues like death, complications, and hospitalisation after these two procedures because that helps inform the decision about which type of bariatric surgery to choose," said Ryan Howard, MD, a general surgery resident at Michigan Medicine and the first author of the study.

"You could envision a scenario where a patient is averse to that risk, and so even if a sleeve gastrectomy doesn't confer as much weight loss, they may want it because it's the safer surgery," Howard added.

"On the other hand, if a patient has a lot of comorbidities, and a bypass is going to afford a better clinical benefit, maybe that risk is worth it," Howard concluded.

Short-term studies have shown that sleeve gastrectomy is the safer choice, but this study is one of the largest to analyse the outcomes of the two operations over a longer period of time. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
