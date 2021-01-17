IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Study finds metabolism's possible role in depression
"It's a small study, but it is the first to show the potential of using metabolic markers as predictive clinical indicators of patients at greatest risk -- and lower risk -- for recurring bouts of major depressive symptoms," added Naviaux.(Unsplash)
"It's a small study, but it is the first to show the potential of using metabolic markers as predictive clinical indicators of patients at greatest risk -- and lower risk -- for recurring bouts of major depressive symptoms," added Naviaux.(Unsplash)
health

Study finds metabolism's possible role in depression

Certain metabolites may be predictive indicators for persons at risk for recurrent major depressive disorder, suggests a recent study by researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, in collaboration with Dutch scientists.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:05 PM IST

Certain metabolites may be predictive indicators for persons at risk for recurrent major depressive disorder, suggests a recent study by researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, in collaboration with Dutch scientists.

The findings were published in the online issue of Translational Psychiatry."This is evidence for a mitochondrial nexus at the heart of depression," said senior author Robert K. Naviaux, MD, PhD, professor of medicine, paediatrics and pathology at UC San Diego School of Medicine.

"It's a small study, but it is the first to show the potential of using metabolic markers as predictive clinical indicators of patients at greatest risk -- and lower risk -- for recurring bouts of major depressive symptoms," added Naviaux.

Recurrent major depressive disorder (in lay terms, clinical depression) is a mood disorder characterized by multiple symptoms in combination: feelings of sadness or hopelessness, anger or frustration, loss of interest, sleep disturbances, anxiety, slowed or difficulty thinking, suicidal thoughts and unexplained physical problems, such as back pain or headaches.

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is among the most common mental illnesses in the United States, with an estimated lifetime prevalence of 20.6 per cent, meaning one in five Americans will suffer at least one episode during their lives. For patients who have recurrent MDD (rMDD), the five-year recurrence risk is up to 80 per cent.

For their study, Naviaux and colleagues in The Netherlands recruited 68 subjects (45 females, 23 males) with rMDD who were in antidepressant-free remission and 59 age- and gender-matched controls. After collecting blood from patients who were in remission, the patients were followed prospectively for two-and-a-half years.

Results showed that a metabolic signature found when patients were well could predict which patients were most likely to relapse up to two-and-a-half years in the future. The accuracy of this prediction was more than 90 per cent. Analysis of the most predictive chemicals found they belong to certain kinds of lipids (fats that included eicosanoids and sphingolipids) and purines.

Purines are made from molecules, such as ATP and ADP -- the major chemicals used for energy storage in cells, but which also play a role in communications used by cells under stress, known as purinergic signalling.

The researchers found that in subjects with rMDD, changes in specific metabolites in six identified metabolic pathways resulted in fundamental alterations of important cellular activities.

"The findings revealed an underlying biochemical signature in remitted rMDD that set diagnosed patients apart from healthy controls," said Naviaux.

"These differences are not visible through ordinary clinical assessment, but suggest that the use of metabolomics -- the biological study of metabolites -- could be a new tool for predicting which patients are most vulnerable to a recurrence of depressive symptoms," added Naviaux.

The authors noted that their initial findings require validation in a larger study of at least 198 females and 198 males (99 cases and 99 controls each).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
metabolism level of depression
app
Close
e-paper
"It's a small study, but it is the first to show the potential of using metabolic markers as predictive clinical indicators of patients at greatest risk -- and lower risk -- for recurring bouts of major depressive symptoms," added Naviaux.(Unsplash)
"It's a small study, but it is the first to show the potential of using metabolic markers as predictive clinical indicators of patients at greatest risk -- and lower risk -- for recurring bouts of major depressive symptoms," added Naviaux.(Unsplash)
health

Study finds metabolism's possible role in depression

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Certain metabolites may be predictive indicators for persons at risk for recurrent major depressive disorder, suggests a recent study by researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, in collaboration with Dutch scientists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Immunotherapies are cancer drugs that essentially block the "don't-eat-me" signal coming from cancer and allow the immune-system to kill it.(Unsplash)
Immunotherapies are cancer drugs that essentially block the "don't-eat-me" signal coming from cancer and allow the immune-system to kill it.(Unsplash)
health

Researchers find how cancer can be killed by body's own immune system

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:59 PM IST
A new way to help the body's immune system get past that deception and destroy cancer, has been found by a University of Missouri researcher.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Food insufficiency, the most extreme form of food insecurity, occurs when families do not have enough food to eat.(Unsplash)
Food insufficiency, the most extreme form of food insecurity, occurs when families do not have enough food to eat.(Unsplash)
health

Study: Covid-19 pandemic induced food inadequacy is connected to depression

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:49 PM IST
A study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine shows that a 25 per cent ascend in food deficiency during the Covid-19 hit pandemic is connected to demolished psychological wellness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu loves her healthy laddoos(Instagram/taapsee)
Taapsee Pannu loves her healthy laddoos(Instagram/taapsee)
health

Taapsee Pannu's healthy laddoos will give any dessert a run for its money

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:22 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu has been following a diet for the preparation of her film Rashmi Rocket. However, her diet is not as boring as one would imagine. It even includes laddoos. Yes, you can read that again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers identified microbes that positively or negatively correlate 'good' and 'bad' with an individual's risk of certain serious conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and obesity.(Unsplash)
Researchers identified microbes that positively or negatively correlate 'good' and 'bad' with an individual's risk of certain serious conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and obesity.(Unsplash)
health

Study uncovers connection between intestinal microorganisms, diet and ailments

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:40 AM IST
A study published in Nature Medicine shows that diets rich in plant-based foods empowers the presence of gut microorganisms that are connected to a lower danger of regular ailments including coronary illness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's why breastfed babies have improved immune systems

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Research has revealed new insight into the biological mechanisms of the long-term positive health effects of breastfeeding in preventing disorders of the immune system in later life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

In coronavirus pandemic era, older adults isolated but resilient

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:51 PM IST
That’s one type of health — physical. When it comes to mental and emotional health, older adults are showing resilience and persevering despite struggles with loneliness and isolation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani's high-intensity workout video will leave you breathless(Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani and sohfitofficial)
Kiara Advani's high-intensity workout video will leave you breathless(Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani and sohfitofficial)
health

Watch: Kiara Advani's high-intensity fitness video will leave you breathless

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • Kiara Advani's trainer recently shared a video of the Kabir Singh actor doing a high-intensity work out. To be honest, we are in awe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kimchi, kombucha demand on rise amid buyer's lockdown craze for fermented food(Twitter/SeanWal49402031/thefoodbabe)
Kimchi, kombucha demand on rise amid buyer's lockdown craze for fermented food(Twitter/SeanWal49402031/thefoodbabe)
health

Kimchi, kombucha demand on rise amid buyer's lockdown craze for fermented food

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:54 PM IST
A sudden spike in demand for fermented health products like kombucha and kimchi has appeared as the behavioural side effects of the pandemic and the lockdowns it spawned
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman does pull-ups(Instagram/milindrunning)
Milind Soman does pull-ups(Instagram/milindrunning)
health

Milind Soman's Friday mantra may inspire you to start your fitness journey soon

By Nishtha Grover
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • Milind Soman recently shared a fitness video in which the actor can be seen doing pull-ups. Along with the clip, he penned an inspiring note asking his followers to make every choice count.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have discovered that fruit flies with genetic modifications to enhance glucose uptake have significantly longer lifespans.(ANI)
Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have discovered that fruit flies with genetic modifications to enhance glucose uptake have significantly longer lifespans.(ANI)
health

Research:s Good diet, glucose uptake in brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have discovered that fruit flies with genetic modifications to enhance glucose uptake have significantly longer lifespans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Covid isolation worsens student diets, inactivity, alcohol intake. Here's why

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:04 PM IST
A new study has found that the Covid-19 pandemic has led to significant worsening of already poor dietary habits, low activity levels, sedentary behaviour, and high alcohol consumption among university students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
he avian section at Lucknow Zoo has been closed for public in wake of bird flu. (HT Photo)
he avian section at Lucknow Zoo has been closed for public in wake of bird flu. (HT Photo)
health

Bird flu scare: Lucknowites look for veg options!

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Despite message issued by doctors, veterinary scientists and concerned department about consumption of ‘fully-cooked’ chicken-egg is safe, people are still going for vegetarian options which are available in winters in abundance
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rapid blood test can now identify patients at highest risk of severe Covid-19(Twitter/WebMD)
Rapid blood test can now identify patients at highest risk of severe Covid-19(Twitter/WebMD)
health

Rapid blood test can now identify patients at highest risk of severe Covid-19

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:24 AM IST
Since some coronavirus patients get better without intensive treatment, scientists have now developed a rapid blood test that can identify patients at highest risk of severe Covid-19 complications or death
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Polycystic Ovarian Disease: Here are some natural ways to fight PCOS, PCOD

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), also known as PCOS stands for polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition that is characterized by the overproduction of a woman's hormone levels, irregular menstrual periods, and cysts in the ovaries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP