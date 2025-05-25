More than a mood disorder: Study reveals depression ages brain faster than normal

Brain ageing is related to cognitive decline, which in turn diminishes essential cognitive functions like memory, critical thinking, and more. Brain ageing is also associated with neurodegenerative conditions like dementia and Alzheimer's. The scientific community is continuously trying to identify risk factors. Depression alters brain structure.(Shutterstock)

A study published in the journal Psychological Medicine has identified major depressive disorder’s contribution to increasing brain age, showing how people with depression may have brains that appear older than their actual age.

Depression influences brain structure

Depression's impact may be brain deep.(Shutterstock)

Major depressive disorder, which is a clinical mental illness and not the same as a temporary low mood, alters the brain’s structure. This accelerates brain ageing, making it appear much older than a person’s actual age. The researchers behind the study aimed to examine this connection by analysing brain scans of 670 individuals, 239 with depression and the rest without. They estimated brain age by assessing the thickness of various brain regions.

And indeed, in people with depression, their brains appeared much older than those who were not diagnosed with the mental disorder. The changes were found in the brain’s structure itself, especially in parts of the left ventral region and the premotor eye field, which showed significant thinning.

Since the brain is fundamental for cognitive functions like attention, memory, reasoning, and self-control, the study's findings show new insights into how these abilities may weaken in people with depression.

Why this happens?

The study also explained the reasons behind the thinning in certain brain areas. The researchers found a connection between brain thinning and neurotransmitter levels such as dopamine, serotonin, and glutamate. These are important for managing mood and cognitive abilities. When someone is depressed, the levels of these neurotransmitters become imbalanced, which causes changes in the brain’s structure. Moreover, certain genes may also be active in the affected regions, influencing protein binding. It is also important to note that depression has a genetic aspect, too, which means certain genes increase depression chances.

This is why it becomes crucial to value mental health conditions as much as physical health. Often, many are in the habit of downplaying it, trivialising it in comparison to physical ailments, but from this study findings it can be understood that depression has a physical impact as well, indicating that it is more than just a mood disorder.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.