Suffering from bad posture? Take tips from Bhagyashree's Swiss Ball Knee Tuck workout video

Amid the pandemic, many of us have started working from our homes to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus. However, working from home means the absence of an office desk and chair, which in turn has wreaked havoc on our postures. If you are also suffering from the same problem, worry not, because Indian actor Bhagyashree has an excellent exercise for you to practice at home.

Bhagyashree took to Instagram recently to share a video of herself working out on a swiss ball by the poolside. She did repetitions of the Swiss ball knee tucks to work on her core, stability and posture.

The Radhe Shyam actor posted the video on her Instagram page with the caption, "The Swiss ball knee tucks. This is one of my fav exercises that targets balance and core strength. The idea is to maintain the stability of movement, while your back remains in neutral position and you engage your core muscles. This calls upon shoulder n arm strength as well."

The video shows Bhagyashree, dressed in a racerback black tank top and matching workout tights, doing the Swiss ball knee tucks.

The Janani star balanced her feet on the swiss ball to do the routine and lifted her body by resting her palms on the ground. Then, she brought her legs forward to tuck them near her torso while keeping her back neutral and core strong.

Benefits of doing Swiss ball knee tucks:

A great core exercise, Swiss ball knee tucks, strengthens many muscle groups at the same time. You can also expect improved balance, stability, and posture.

This exercise focuses on the abdominal, lower back, legs and arms muscles all at once. It also incorporates the use of smaller stabilising muscles responsible for improving balance. When performed as a regular part of a fitness routine, this exercise can increase the overall strength of the body.

