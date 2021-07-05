Bhagyashree makes jaws drop by kneeling on a Swiss ball, exercises entire core

Shwing a killer way to work on our core strength and strengthen our muscles, Bhagyashree's latest fitness video made jaws drop as her exercises on the Swiss ball took the Internet by storm. Pulling off the inherently riskier core strength exercise, Bhagyashree knelt on a Swiss ball and we are in awe of her balancing skills as she pulled off an Anjali mudra on it to tone her muscles and core fitness while we take workout inspiration this Monday.

Taking to her social media handle, the Bollywood star shared a video that gave fitness freaks a glimpse of her robust exercise session. Donning a black spaghetti top teamed with a pair of black tights, Bhagyashree completed her sporty look with a pair of black socks and a pair of grey sneakers as she pulled back her hair into a high ponytail.

Placing her hands on the front of the Swiss ball, Bhagyashree brought her knees forward onto the ball and shifted her weight on it. Getting comfortable on all fours, she rose up into the kneeling position while maintaining a neutral spinal position.

Using her arms at her sides to assist in balancing, the actor then looked forward and lift her chest up as she raised her hands overhead to clasp them together in Anjali mudra while kneeling on the Yoga ball. She shared in the caption, "Core strength gives core balance. #coreexercise #core #corebalance #corestrength #coreworkout #coretraining #balance #swissball #domorebemore (sic)."

Benefits:

Contributing to the practitioner's core fitness, kneeling on the Swiss ball rapidly progresses the core strength, trains the entire core, the coordination and the sense of balance. Also known as exercise balls, Stability balls, Yoga balls, Physio balls and balance balls, the Swiss ball exercises improve balance and tone the muscles apart from improving core strength.

This gym equipment is used use in physical therapy to build muscles and endurance, strengthen the core and developing flexibility and balance. Additionally, the Swiss ball helps in rehabilitating the back, hips and knee injuries to deliver a powerful workout and improve core stability, posture and muscle balance.

