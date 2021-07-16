Bhagyashree reveals health hack to ‘combat the monsoon cold n cough’ | Watch

Bringing much relief to the scorching summer heat, a seasonal change in the direction of the strongest winds have finally brought the monsoon season to the doorstep of several states in India and as the weather changes from dry to rainy, common cold and flu are very frequent. However, brushing aside the woes especially of mothers, Bollywood actor Bhagyashree spilled the beans on her secret health hack to “combat the monsoon cold n cough”.

Encouraging fans to make memories by splashing in the puddles and getting drenched in the romantic rains as the monsoons hit the Indian subcontinent, Bhagyashree promised that her heal but with a strong immunity courtesy her home remedy to beat the cold and cough that comes with the change in weather. Taking to her social media handle, Bhagyashree recently dropped a video where she shared, “Monsoon its the season of fun and frolic, splashing in the puddles & getting soaking wet. Don't restrict your children from making these childhood memories.. just give them a strong immunity to combat the monsoon cold n cough (sic).”

She added, “Having Vit C on a regular basis(not after you get a cold)increases immunity undoubtedly (sic).” Acknowledging that the onset of monsoon triggers the fear in mothers about their children’s immunity, Bhagyashree suggested a simple mixture which she claimed to give her kids during the rainy season when they were growing up.

“Take 5-6 tulsi leaves and a thumbnail of ginger. Crush them together and to lessen the bitterness, mix it with 1/2 teaspoon of honey.” Bhagyashree shared her secret hack and revealed that it could be made better by adding 2 freshly crushed peppercorns to it.

The mixture can be given to the kids twice a day – in the morning and evening, throughout the monsoons as she did the same with her children. This will ensure that they could play in the rain to their hearts content without the mothers getting concerned.

