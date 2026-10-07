Suffering from osteoporosis and worried about working out? Orthopaedic specialist explains what kind of exercises can be beneficial

Working out regularly helps maintain musculoskeletal health, which is what is needed for any physical activity. As such, for a person suffering from osteoporosis, which is a medical condition that results in weak, brittle bones, working out can become a great challenge, even though it is absolutely essential to stay fit.

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“For people living with osteoporosis, exercise can play an important role in maintaining bone strength, improving muscle function, balance and reducing the risk of falls,” shared orthopaedic Dr Ankur Singh with HT Lifestyle. “However, the right type and intensity of exercise are important because bones affected by osteoporosis can be more vulnerable to fractures.”

According to Dr Singh, a personalised exercise plan should ideally be developed after consultation with a doctor or physiotherapist, especially for people who have already experienced a fracture. However, he did share which types of exercises can help, which are presented as follows.

1. Weight-bearing exercises

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{{^usCountry}} While osteoporosis may prevent an individual from participating in rigorous weight training, Dr Singh pointed out that weight-bearing exercises are particularly beneficial because they encourage bones to adapt to the load placed on them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While osteoporosis may prevent an individual from participating in rigorous weight training, Dr Singh pointed out that weight-bearing exercises are particularly beneficial because they encourage bones to adapt to the load placed on them. {{/usCountry}}

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“Low-impact activities such as brisk walking, stair climbing and low-impact aerobics can be suitable for many people,” he stated. “Depending on an individual's bone health and fitness level, supervised resistance exercises using light weights, resistance bands, or body weight can also help strengthen the muscles and provide mechanical stimulation to the bones.”

Supervised workouts with resistance bands may help those with osteoporosis, shares Dr Singh.

2. Balance and posture exercises

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Balance and posture exercises are equally important. As per the orthopaedic, “Activities such as standing on one leg with support, heel-to-toe walking and specific balance exercises can improve stability and potentially reduce the likelihood of falls. Strengthening the back and core muscles may also help improve posture and support the spine.”

3. Flexibility exercises

According to Dr Singh, exercises that improve flexibility can be included, but stretching should be gentle and controlled.

“People with osteoporosis, particularly those with spinal involvement, should generally avoid forceful forward bending, repeated twisting of the spine, high-impact jumping or exercises involving sudden, uncontrolled movements unless specifically cleared by a healthcare professional,” he noted, adding that heavy lifting with poor technique can also increase injury risk.

4. Swimming and cycling

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In the words of Dr Singh, “Swimming and cycling can be useful for cardiovascular fitness and muscle endurance, but because they are not weight-bearing activities, they should not be the only form of exercise when the goal is to improve bone strength.”

The key is consistency rather than exercising excessively, he shared, noting that starting with manageable intensity and gradually progressing under professional guidance is safer.

“Exercise should complement, not replace, prescribed osteoporosis treatment, adequate calcium and vitamin D intake, and measures to prevent falls,” stressed the orthopaedic. “If there is new or unexplained bone or back pain during exercise, the activity should be stopped, and medical advice should be sought.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Ankur Singh is the Associate Director and Head (Unit I) of Orthopaedics and Robotic Joint Replacement at Sarvodaya Hospital, Greater Noida, West.