Sunlight to cold shower; tips to improve mood, metabolism and sleep

Planning for a long, productive week goes beyond preparing a to-do list and plan of action. No amount of planning would help you achieve your goals if you haven't got your basics right.

Some of the hindrances that may stop us from performing our best on a daily basis could be lack of sleep that leaves us drowsy during the day or uncontrolled mood swings that could make us lose focus.

Simple tricks such as getting early morning sunlight, taking a cold shower or switching off all gadgets after 10 pm can make your life more productive and happier. It could also do wonders to your fitness and metabolism without much effort.

Andrew Huberman, a neuroscience professor at Standford University in his recent Instagram posted some science-supported ways to improve mood, metabolism, sleep and focus.

Get sunlight

Early morning sunlight is an important source of cholecalciferol or vitamin D3 (Pexels)

Step out and enjoy the sunshine even if for only a few minutes. Bright light can not only improve your mood but your overall health and of course sleep.

"View bright light, ideally sunlight, in the morning for 10-30 minutes. Never look at any light so bright that it’s painful to look at and of course blinking is OK. Wearing corrective lenses or contacts is fine even if they have UV protection. Don’t wear sunglasses," says Huberman.

Take a cold shower

A cold shower can energise you for the day ahead (Shutterstock)

Cold exposure can energise you for the day ahead and is an effective way to invigorate the body. It enhances immunity, mood and blood circulation.

"Take a shower, ice bath or to-neck plunge for 3-6 minutes. Ideally the cold exposure is done early in the day but any time is better than not at all. You can get the cold exposure out of water but heat transfer is far greater in water so that is preferred. How cold? 'I really want to get out but I can stay in safely' is a good rule to follow," says the expert.

Delay your morning cuppa

Do not have coffee immediately after waking up

Do not rush for a cup of tea or coffee immediately after waking up. Delay caffeine until 90-120 minutes post waking as that is likely to give you more energy.

Switch off your gadgets early

In order to set the right sleep routine, it's important to stay away from bright light or screen viewing between 10pm-4am. When you are well rested, you will have better energy levels throughout the day and your immunity will improve over a period of time.

