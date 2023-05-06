‘Wear sunscreen every day’ is something that we all have heard and read about it while the truth is that applying a dime size amount of sunscreen everyday is the best and easiest way to protect your skin’s health and appearance and top dermatologist worldwide vouch for the benefits sunscreen. Most of us know that in summer time sunscreen is important to avoid sunburn and damage but often neglect to wear sunscreen during other weather seasons or indoors, which does irreparable damage to the skin.

Sunscreen for skin health: Facts, why to wear it every day, which sunscreens to buy (Photo by BATCH by Wisconsin Hemp Scientific on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, asserted that sunscreen should be a part of your round preventive skin care measure and knowing what type to buy and how to apply sunscreen is the key to preventing many skin issues such as -

· Skin cancer: Ultraviolet rays from the sun can cause the skin cells to malfunction and lead to skin cancer. Using sunscreen reduces exposure to ultraviolet rays and cuts the risk of getting skin cancer to half.

· Photoaging: UV rays cause the skin texture to change to thick, leathery look that is discoloured. UV rays also cause the breakdown of collagen and elastin leading to lines, wrinkles, pigmentation and sagging skin. people who use sunscreen correctly every day have 24% less chances of developing signs of ageing than those who don’t.

· Uneven skin tone: Sunscreen helps prevent tanning and excessive melanin production and hence keeps the skin tone even.

She revealed, “The use of sunscreen is not new. The first sunscreen was introduced commercially in the year 1936 and since then its effectiveness has been studied and proven many times.” According to Dr Rinky Kapoor, here are some facts to keep in mind:

Sun rays can still penetrate the clouds and therefore it is not ok to void sunscreen on an overcast day.

Snow reflects 80% of the harmful UV rays and thus increases the chance of sun damage. The higher the altitude the more is the exposure.

You need to wear sunscreen in airplanes too because even though you are inside the plane the sun rays are reaching you without any filters.

You need to apply sunscreen every day even if your skin is dark.

Sunscreens need to be reapplied very 2-3 hours. Chemical sunscreen wears off or sweat off quickly.

Talking about which sunscreen to buy, she recommended:

Look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen. The main danger is from the ultraviolet light of sunscreen. They damage the skin cells and cause premature ageing. a broad-spectrum sunscreen on a daily bases protects the skin cells. Broad spectrum covers both UVA and UVB lights

The main danger is from the ultraviolet light of sunscreen. They damage the skin cells and cause premature ageing. a broad-spectrum sunscreen on a daily bases protects the skin cells. Broad spectrum covers both UVA and UVB lights Physical sunscreens provide instant cover. They are made of zinc oxide or titanium dioxide that form a shield on the skin surface. This way you don’t have to wait for the mandatory 30 minutes of waiting. But they leave think white film on the skin surface. Also, physical sunscreens are more resistant to water.

They are made of zinc oxide or titanium dioxide that form a shield on the skin surface. This way you don’t have to wait for the mandatory 30 minutes of waiting. But they leave think white film on the skin surface. Also, physical sunscreens are more resistant to water. Chemical sunscreens sponge the sun rays and covert them into heat. They are good for use of indoors too. however, avoid using them if you are prone to rashes or rosacea.

Sunscreens are water resistant and not waterproof: this means they are effective for about 40-80 minutes in water depending on the label, you need to reapply after that time.

Use SPF of 30 or higher as it gives about 97% protection from sun rays.

Sunscreens are effective in blue light protection too therefore, when in doubt always wear a sunscreen.