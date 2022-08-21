Supplements that compliment women's bone health, hormonal health, menstrual health

Women are blessed with the gift of bringing new life into the world hence, hormones play a vital role in supporting the reproductive function but imbalances in hormones can affect a woman at any stage in life - be it during menstruation, pregnancy or menopause. Women of all age groups require an additional nutrient boost along with their regular diet to bridge the nutritional gap that occurs as a result of every month’s menstrual cycle, which is when the role of supplementation becomes important.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Functional Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder of iThrive, revealed, “The heart, bones, muscles, neurons and other body organs all depend on magnesium to function properly. To maximize bone health and calcium absorption, vitamin D is essential. Osteoporosis and fractures cause significant morbidity and death in women, which can be reduced with supplements like vitamin D. B vitamins are essential for maintaining wellbeing and good health. Your energy levels, brain activity, and cell metabolism are all directly impacted by B vitamins, which are the foundation of a healthy body. The vitamin B complex may support or enhance cell health and aid in the prevention of infections. Omega-3 generally lowers the risk of cancer and heart disease. Women gain more, though, as omega-3 guards against ailments that only affect women, like menstruation pain, osteoporosis, and rheumatoid arthritis.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She shared, “Supplements for hormonal health also include herbs like Shatavari, Chaste Tree berry (Vitex agnus-castus), Motherwort flowering tops (Leonurus cardiaca), Skullcap flowering tops (Scutellaria lateriflora), Blue Vervain flowering tops (Verbena hastata), and Pulsatilla herb or root (Pulsatilla vulgaris). Additionally, for menstrual health specifically, Shatavari, Motherwort flowering tops (Leonurus cardiaca), Raspberry leaf (Rubus idaeus), Chaste Tree berry (Vitex agnus-castus), Dong Quai root (Angelica sinensis), Ginger rhizome (Zingiber officinale), and processed Rehmannia root (Rehmannia glutinosa) are the best supplements to consume for women.”

Adding to the list of supplements that compliment women's health, Aman Puri, Founder of Steadfast Nutrition, suggested:

1. Calcium

Calcium deficiency is very commonly seen in females over 40 years of age. It is equally essential during pregnancy as calcium present in the mother's body is needed for the development of the baby. Women hitting menopause are more prone to osteoporosis due to weaker bones and low bone mineral density. Calcium supplementation can help lower the chances of bone-related diseases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Folate

Folate, also known as folic acid or vitamin B9, is crucial for the formation of red blood cells (RBCs), healthy cell growth, and treating anaemia. While folate is important at all stages of a woman’s life, its supplementation is majorly required during pregnancy for a healthy reproductive function. A deficiency of vitamin B9 during pregnancy can lead to foetal birth defects.

3. Omega-3

Omega-3 fatty acids can effectively help in lowering inflammation, risk of heart diseases, and promoting optimum brain functioning. Additionally, these healthy fats can help women prevent the risk of rheumatoid arthritis and depression. Omega 3 supplements are most commonly available as fish oil in the market.

4. Iron

Iron helps prevent anaemia and treat low haemoglobin levels usually seen in young girls and women. Anaemia can lead to hair loss, poor energy levels, and intense fatigue due to lower levels of oxygen being circulated in the body. Women with heavier menstrual flow are therefore recommended to take iron supplements as suggested by their healthcare provider.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Protein

Proteins help us maintain a good muscle mass, strong immunity, healthy skin, hair, and nails, stronger bones, and muscles. Protein stimulates the thermic effect of food, which implies that our body spends more energy in digesting dietary proteins as compared to the other macronutrients. This process helps accelerate our metabolism, avoid over-eating and thus maintain a healthy body weight.