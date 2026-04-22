Supplements that every strength trainer needs: Doctor explains which ones you should take and avoid

Strength-boosting supplements can be confusing, but medical experts and sports nutritionists recommend only those backed by evidence. These supplements can help fill nutritional gaps, improve recovery, and increase muscle strength, especially when combined with resistance training. While they are not "magic pills," these supplements can be important because they help meet the high nutritional needs that are hard to achieve with diet alone, such as getting enough protein each day or the specific energy your cells need. What supplements should I take when strength training? (Unsplash) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read more Read less

Are you also dedicated to regular workouts and considering supplements to enhance your strength training? Don't be misled into using supplements by the influx of advice from various health influencers on social media, they may do more harm than good. To clarify which supplements are beneficial for strength training, Health Shots consulted Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, on which supplements to take and which to avoid.

What supplements should you take when strength training? Here’s a simple list divided into four categories. Dr Sudhir Kumar shares the breakdown below:

Core supplements: Essential for most people. Situational supplements: Use these based on specific needs. Not necessary for most/overhyped: Many people do not need these. Unsafe/potentially harmful: These can pose health risks. 1. Core supplements Core supplements are high-quality nutritional products that help support overall health and improve athletic performance. They often include proteins, creatine, vitamins, and amino acids. These supplements focus on daily health needs and recovery rather than specific niche benefits. Common examples are whey protein, BCAAs, and daily wellness vitamins.

The supplements Dr Kumar mentioned below are evidence-based and helpful for most people, especially important for building muscle.