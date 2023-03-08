Sushmita Sen's Holi celebrations after heart attack included a yoga stretching session approved by her cardiologist

Actor and Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen wished her fans Happy Holi by sharing her recovery journey after a heart attack. A few days ago, Sushmita suffered a heart attack and was admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai to undergo an angioplasty and stent placement. In a live session, Sushmita revealed to her fans that it was a "massive heart attack", and she had a 95% blockage in one of her main arteries. However, the star has already begun her recovery journey and is trying yoga stretching exercises after getting the go-ahead from her doctor.

Sushmita Sen's Holi wish for her fans

On Tuesday, Sushmita Sen celebrated Holi by beginning her recovery journey after suffering from a "massive heart attack". The star shared a picture of herself doing a yoga stretching exercise using a Yoga Wheel - a Yoga Wheel Backbend. In the image, Sushmita placed the Yoga Wheel under her lower back and stretched her body to open up joints. "#wheeloflife [heart and dancing emoji] cleared by my cardiologist...stretching begins!!! What a feeling!!! #oneweek #slowandsteady #breathe This is my "Happy Holi"...how was yours? I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly," the star captioned her post. Check it out below.

Benefits of Yoga Wheel:

Adding the Yoga Wheel to your basic stretching routines helps improve flexibility and gives you the confidence to take a step further. It improves hip flexor mobility to master backbends and inversions. Additionally, a Yoga Wheel keeps you upright during asanas and lends support to prevent injuries.

Earlier, Sushmita had shared the news of her heart attack in an Instagram post. She wrote, "Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona (Wise words by my father @sensubir). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'." Read her full note below.

Meanwhile, Holi falls on March 8 this year. The festival of colours is marked with much pomp across the country.