Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness coach rates 7 popular ‘healthy’ foods, drops truth bombs about protein bars, peanut butter

Most people think peanut butter is healthy and might even provide protein, but here's the truth: as a protein source, it ranks a 'minus 5 out of 10'. That is according to celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who trained actor Tamannaah Bhatia. Also read | AIIMS gastroenterologist ranks popular breakfasts for gut health on a scale of 1 to 10: Upma, overnight oats, granola

Celebrity fitness coach Siddhartha Singh just dropped a major truth bomb: as a protein source, peanut butter rates a minus 5 out of 10. (Shutterstock)

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Taking to Instagram on July 12, Siddhartha broke down the real nutritional value of seven common dietary items, warning fitness enthusiasts that 'not every 'healthy' food deserves a 10/10'. "Some foods are great daily staples, while others are healthy but easy to overeat," Siddhartha explained. He added, "Even good foods can become a problem if you're overdoing them. So context always matters."

Here is how Siddhartha ranked these popular items, from best to worst:

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The top tier: 9/10

{{^usCountry}} Greek yoghurt: Rated 9 out of 10 for being a 'low effort, high protein' option. However, Siddhartha cautioned consumers to buy wisely: "Just make sure you don't have the added sugar versions because you don't want extra sugar in your high-protein snack." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Greek yoghurt: Rated 9 out of 10 for being a 'low effort, high protein' option. However, Siddhartha cautioned consumers to buy wisely: "Just make sure you don't have the added sugar versions because you don't want extra sugar in your high-protein snack." {{/usCountry}}

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Protein shakes: Also earning a 9 out of 10, Siddhartha called these shakes 'the easiest way to get some protein into the system'. Still, he noted a crucial boundary: "Remember, this is not a replacement for food."

The solid staples: 8/10

Oats: Coming in at an 8 out of 10, oats offered 'fibre that keeps you fuller for longer'. The catch? The trainer said, "Just make sure you don't put 50 things in this and make it a dessert."

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Peanut butter: While it failed miserably as a protein source, Siddhartha still gave it an 8 out of 10 strictly 'as a source of healthy fat'. He warned, "Just make sure you don't eat too much, it is very calorie-dense."

The average performers: 6 or 6.5/10

Protein bars: Rated at 6.5 out of 10, they are a 'convenient protein on the go'. However, Siddhartha noted, "Some protein bars are very close to normal chocolate bars, so be very careful."

Brown bread: Scoring a 6 out of 10, Siddhartha debunked a major weight-loss myth, stating it had " a little more fibre than white bread'. He said, "But honestly calorifically it's exactly the same." It remained, however, a 'good source of carbohydrates', he added. Also read | Fitness coach shares 10 sneaky foods that add more calories in your diet and quietly derail your fat loss progress

The bottom tier: 5/10

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Muesli: Anchoring the bottom of the list with a 5 out of 10, Siddhartha noted it is " a great way of adding crunch to maybe your Greek yoghurt or your oats'. Unfortunately, most commercial options pack 'too much sugar, too many calories', he shared.

Siddhartha suggested that fitness goals aren't built on restriction, but on education, as he summarised: "The key isn’t avoiding foods, it’s knowing how and when to use them."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.