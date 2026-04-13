Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer shares ‘3 worst foods for belly fat’ that you need to avoid to prevent weight gain

Belly fat is one of the most stubborn areas to lose weight from and also one of the easiest places for fat to accumulate. This highlights the importance of effective fat management. While most people know about unhealthy foods, some ‘healthy’ options are not as healthy as they seem. They can affect how your body processes fat by influencing your metabolism.ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer says 'stop eating dosa for breakfast if you want to lose weight'; shares protein hack

Find out from Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer which foods you need to avoid if you want to avoid getting belly fat. (Picture credit: Instagram)

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Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who worked with Tamannaah Bhatia, revealed in his latest Instagram post on April 13, three foods you need to be wary of.

1. Peanut butter

Often deemed as healthy, as it is packed with protein and healthy fats, but in reality, it is high in calories, too. The trainer pointed out this common mistake and instead urged mindful consumption. “If you are on a weight loss diet, a bit of peanut butter is going to be a lot of calories, so you can avoid these and have other things instead,” he shared, advising people to watch portion sizes and choose lower-calorie options. So, in the end, peanut butter is not necessarily 'bad', you just need to strictly control its portion.

2. Granola

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{{^usCountry}} Advertising positions granola as healthy, but contrary to popular belief, it is actually counterproductive for your fitness goals when consumed in excess. Siddhartha too observed that granola is high in calories even in small servings. A handful can easily cross 200-300 calories. So this way, it is a calorie trap for you, backfiring completely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Advertising positions granola as healthy, but contrary to popular belief, it is actually counterproductive for your fitness goals when consumed in excess. Siddhartha too observed that granola is high in calories even in small servings. A handful can easily cross 200-300 calories. So this way, it is a calorie trap for you, backfiring completely. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He advocated for choosing foods that ‘you can eat a lot but have few calories.' 3. Beer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He advocated for choosing foods that ‘you can eat a lot but have few calories.' 3. Beer {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The trainer warned that your body treats beer as a toxin: “It obviously has calories, and when you drink this beer on that Saturday evening, your body is going to think that this is a toxin. It is going to spend the next 24 to 48 hours, just expelling this toxin out of your body, which basically means it is not going to be burning fat in that time being not good for your fat loss journey.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trainer warned that your body treats beer as a toxin: “It obviously has calories, and when you drink this beer on that Saturday evening, your body is going to think that this is a toxin. It is going to spend the next 24 to 48 hours, just expelling this toxin out of your body, which basically means it is not going to be burning fat in that time being not good for your fat loss journey.” {{/usCountry}}

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This means your body focuses on breaking down alcohol over burning fat, temporarily slowing down fat metabolism. So if you frequently consume beer, especially during weekends, your fat loss progress will be delayed. Consider limiting your consumption. If you are not careful about these hidden calories, you may gain weight, and the first place where the fat accumulates is around your abdomen.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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