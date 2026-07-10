That mouth ulcer you keep ignoring could be something far more deadly: Doctors share 5 warning signs of oral cancer

Ignoring a persistent mouth ulcer or brushing off a loose tooth as a minor cavity could be a fatal mistake. Doctors warn that millions of people are inadvertently allowing oral cancer to progress to advanced, life-threatening stages because they mistake its early warning signs for everyday dental issues. Also read | Oncologist explains how even ‘1 drink a day’ can slowly increase your risk of oral cancer

Doctors warn oral cancer symptoms mimic dental issues — and delay costs lives. (Freepik)

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Oral cancer remains a public health crisis, particularly in India. "Every year, oral cancer takes the lives of millions of people in India," Dr Anand Mohan, consultant of surgical oncology at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, said. "One of the biggest hurdles in early detection is that its symptoms overlap with dental issues. Because of this, people often treat these symptoms as simple ailments of oral health and do not consult the doctor immediately," he added.

The danger of familiar symptoms

Because the early symptoms of oral cancer mimic routine issues like gum disease, toothaches, or minor tissue irritation, patients frequently delay seeking specialised care. Dr Sujoy Mukherjee, oral and maxillofacial surgeon at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata, highlighted that this overlap is the primary obstacle to saving lives.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Mukherjee: "One of the biggest challenges we face in oral cancer care is that many of its early warning signs closely resemble common dental problems. Patients often dismiss a non-healing mouth ulcer, persistent white or red patches, unexplained swelling, bleeding, numbness, or difficulty chewing and swallowing as minor oral issues and delay seeking medical attention." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Mukherjee: "One of the biggest challenges we face in oral cancer care is that many of its early warning signs closely resemble common dental problems. Patients often dismiss a non-healing mouth ulcer, persistent white or red patches, unexplained swelling, bleeding, numbness, or difficulty chewing and swallowing as minor oral issues and delay seeking medical attention." {{/usCountry}}

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This delay has devastating consequences. "Unfortunately, this delay can allow the disease to progress to a more advanced stage before diagnosis," Dr Mukherjee warned.

Continuing pain or discomfort in the jaw or tongue is a classic symptom often confused with dental problems, doctors warn. (Freepik)

5 warning signs you should never ignore

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Oncology and surgical experts, like Dr Mohan, outline several critical symptoms that are frequently misdiagnosed by patients as standard dental problems:

1. Non-healing mouth sores and patches

While typical canker sores clear up quickly, cancerous lesions do not. "Usually, oral cancer patients develop a sore inside the mouth, and it fails to disappear, leading to them consulting a doctor," Dr Mohan said, adding, "Mouth sores are a frequent sign of oral cancer. Normally, sores go away in two weeks, but a sore which stays a long time must be checked by a doctor."

Furthermore, colour changes inside the mouth warrant immediate investigation. Dr Mohan noted, "White or red spots in the mouth might be safe, but they can possibly represent precancerous or cancerous changes." Also read | Oncologist warns oral cancer is not just a smoker's disease

2. Chronic jaw or tongue pain

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It is easy to blame a lingering ache on a bad tooth, but persistent discomfort is a major red flag. "Continuing pain or discomfort in the jaw or tongue is a classic symptom often confused with dental problems," Dr Mohan stated. "Lots of people reckon pain emerges from a cavity, gum disease or tooth infection. Still, if the pain lasts for long, more tests and examinations are essential," he added.

3. Unexplained tooth mobility

If your teeth are loosening without a clear history of severe periodontal disease, the root cause could be more serious. "Even loose teeth are among the neglected signs," warned Dr Mohan, adding, "Despite gum disease being the commonest reason for tooth mobility, oral cancer in the jawbone or neighbouring tissues can also produce the same symptoms."

4. Functional difficulties and numbness

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Cancerous growths can impede normal oral function and compress nerves, leading to sensory loss. Dr Mohan pointed out that 'chewing, swallowing dysfunction, tooth loosening and reduced tongue movement may be signs of oral or throat cancer'. He added, "Numbness occurs for no reason in the mouth, lips or tongue need to be addressed if it is accompanied by other symptoms and lasts for a while."

5. Throat sensation and voice changes

Tumours originating in the back of the mouth or throat alter a person's vocal quality and swallowing mechanics. Dr Mohan cautioned: “A change of voice, being continuously harassed by a sore throat, or constantly feeling that there is something stuck in the throat are signs that a serious condition may be present.”

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Individuals, particularly those who use tobacco in any form, should pay close attention to persistent changes in their oral health and undergo regular dental examinations. (Freepik)

The power of early detection

Unlike many internal malignancies, oral cancer develops in plain sight, offering a unique window for intervention. "Oral cancer is one of the few cancers where early signs are often visible, making awareness and vigilance extremely important," shared Dr Mukherjee.

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To maximise survival chances, people must take proactive steps. Dr Mukherjee advised: "Individuals, particularly those who use tobacco in any form, should pay close attention to persistent changes in their oral health and undergo regular dental examinations. Seeking timely medical evaluation for symptoms that last longer than two to three weeks can significantly improve the chances of early detection and successful treatment."

Regular checkups serve as the frontline defence against the disease. "Treatment of oral cancer will probably be successful if it is detected early," concluded Dr Mohan, adding, "Detecting changes in the body at an early stage is the most important role of frequent dental visit. People with symptoms that are not normal and persist for two weeks or more should seek evaluation as soon as possible... Besides taking note of these early signs, one should also be able to tell when symptoms are different from regular dental problems so that diagnosis is done on time and lives may be saved."

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.