The equipment behind better health: How can the right fitness equipment support strength, mobility, cardiovascular health and overall well-being?

Most of us know that regular movement is good for us. Far fewer of us stop to think about what we are moving with. Yet the equipment we choose, whether it is a pair of adjustable dumbbells in a spare room or a full set of machines in a clinic, shapes how often we exercise, how safely we do it, and how much we get out of it. Good equipment does not make anyone healthier on its own. What it does is lower the barriers: it makes the right movements easier to perform, repeat, and progress.

What are the benefits of using fitness equipment? (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

“For more than four decades, Technogym has studied how the human body moves and performs, translating this research into an ecosystem of equipment, digital services, and training solutions designed to support every stage of the wellness journey. This deep scientific expertise enables the brand to address everything from daily fitness and athletic performance to healthy ageing and longevity,” says Mr Nerio Alessandri, Founder and CEO of Technogym.

What are 7 types of strength?

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Here is how different types of equipment support the four pillars of everyday health:

Strength is about far more than appearance. Muscle supports our joints, protects our bones, steadies our metabolism and keeps everyday tasks, such as carrying shopping or climbing stairs, feeling effortless. After about age 30, we gradually lose muscle mass unless we actively work to keep it, making resistance training one of the most valuable habits we can build.

The tools for this are wonderfully varied. Free weights such as dumbbells, kettlebells and barbells allow natural, multi-joint movements and challenge our balance and coordination. Resistance bands offer a gentle, portable alternative that is kind to the joints. Weight machines guide the path of movement, which can be reassuring for beginners or for anyone returning from injury.

Mobility, the ability to move joints comfortably through their full range, is often overlooked until it starts to disappear. Stiff hips, tight shoulders and a sore lower back are common complaints in a world of desks and screens.

“What differentiates Technogym is our holistic approach to wellness. We don’t simply offer equipment; we design integrated solutions that combine smart hardware, digital platforms, AI, and personalized content into a single ecosystem. This allows us to support measurable results and long‑term health, rather than short‑term fitness goals.” adds Mr Alessandri.

Simple equipment can make a real difference here

A good exercise mat provides a comfortable base for stretching and floor work. Foam rollers and massage balls help release tension in tight muscles. Stability balls encourage better posture and core engagement. At the same time, yoga blocks and straps make deeper stretches accessible to people of every flexibility level.

A strong heart and efficient lungs are central to long-term health. Regular aerobic exercise is linked with lower blood pressure, improved cholesterol levels and a reduced risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Cardio equipment makes exercise reliable, whatever the weather. Treadmills, exercise bikes, rowing machines and cross-trainers each offer a different experience. Rowers work the legs, back and arms together for a full-body effort. Treadmills suit those who enjoy walking or running and want to control pace and incline precisely.

Many machines now include heart rate monitoring and built-in programmes, helping people train at the right intensity and track progress. The best cardio machine is, quite simply, the one you will actually use.

Nerio adds, “We have always believed that fitness is part of a larger wellness journey, so this evolution is very much aligned with our approach. The role of fitness spaces has evolved significantly. Today, people are looking for more than a place to exercise; they want environments that support their overall wellbeing, from physical performance and recovery to mental wellness and healthy longevity.”

The effects of exercise reach well beyond physical fitness. Regular activity is associated with better sleep, lower stress, improved mood and sharper focus. Having suitable equipment at home or at work can turn exercise from something that requires planning and travel into something that fits naturally into the day.

There is also a confidence benefit. Measurable progress, such as lifting a heavier weight, cycling a little further or stretching a little deeper, builds a sense of achievement that encourages people to keep going. Equipment that suits your needs and ability level makes those small victories more likely.

Better health is built through steady, sustainable habits, and the right equipment makes those habits easier to start and easier to keep. Whether you are building strength, easing stiff joints, strengthening your heart or simply looking to feel better day to day, there is a tool designed to help. Start with what suits you, build gradually, and let your equipment do what it does best: support you on the journey.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. The brand provided them to HT Shop Now for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)