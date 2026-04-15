Elliptical or treadmill? Orthopaedic experts reveal what works better for home workouts and joint health

Calorie expenditure on both machines is quite similar and largely depends on the intensity of your workout. Running or incline walking on a treadmill may burn slightly more calories because of the higher impact and effort involved. However, using resistance levels and the moving arm handles on an elliptical can also lead to significant calorie burn, especially during longer, steady-state workout sessions.

Additionally, many elliptical machines come with moving handles that engage the upper body along with the legs, while a treadmill primarily targets the lower body. This makes the elliptical a more suitable option for those looking for a low-impact, full-body cardio workout at home.

What is the difference between elliptical and treadmill?

Dr Sanjay Gupta, orthopaedic surgeon at Medanta Hospital, tells Health Shots: “Treadmills may help burn slightly more calories because they involve weight-bearing and higher-intensity movement. However, ellipticals can offer similar results when resistance and intensity are increased. For weight loss, consistency matters more than the machine. Treadmills suit high-intensity workouts, while ellipticals allow longer sessions with less fatigue, making them easier to sustain regularly.”

Which one is better: elliptical or treadmill? The answer depends on how you plan to use the machine and your fitness goals. If your aim is to burn more calories quickly, a treadmill can be a great option. An elliptical, on the other hand, offers a smooth, low-impact motion that reduces stress on the knees while engaging multiple muscle groups across the body, making it a suitable choice for beginners or those with joint concerns. While both machines support effective calorie burn, the final choice should be based on versatility, comfort, and ease of use according to your workout needs.

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Pro tips: Which is better for weight loss? As per Dr Kartikeya Sharma, an orthopaedic & joint replacement surgeon at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital:

Treadmills generally burn more calories because weight-bearing and higher-intensity running require greater energy. However, ellipticals can match this calorie burn when the resistance and intensity are increased.

For weight loss, consistency matters more than the machine you choose. Incorporating interval training and alternating speed and resistance levels can make both of these options effective. Treadmills work well for high-intensity workouts, while ellipticals allow longer exercise sessions with less fatigue, making them easier to sustain regularly due to low intensity. Which is safer for knees and joints? According to the orthopaedic experts, the elliptical trainer is generally safer for the knees and joints because it offers a low-impact, smooth gliding motion that reduces stress on the hips, ankles, and knees. Whereas running or fast walking on a treadmill involves repeated impact with the surface, which can put more pressure on the joints, especially if posture or footwear is not correct.

Walking at a moderate speed on a treadmill with proper cushioning and incline control can still be joint-friendly for most people. However, for beginners, older adults, or those recovering from minor joint discomfort, the elliptical is usually the safer choice for regular workouts.

Which gives a full-body workout? Elliptical training machines give a better full-body workout experience than the treadmill due to their moving handles that work on arms, shoulders, chest, and back along with legs and core. In comparison to this, a treadmill mainly targets the lower body, especially the calves, hamstrings, glutes, and quadriceps unless you intentionally add arm movements or incline walking. For those looking to have overall muscle engagement during cardio at home, the elliptical is usually the better choice.