Want a full-body workout at home? Orthopaedic expert explains why air bikes are a smart fitness choice

Air bikes are one of the most talked-about pieces of equipment when it comes to adding cardio machines to your home gym. They are different from traditional stationary bicycles, and offer a complete cardio workout by engaging both the upper and lower body at the same time. The push and pull movement of the handles works your arms, shoulders, chest, and back, while the pedalling targets your lower body. For people with busy daily schedules, this machine is a real gem that supports weight loss by burning calories. The stationary workout machine that can boost your overall fitness (Freepik)

Dr Akhilesh Yadav, an orthopaedic surgeon at Max Hospital, tells HealthShots: “Air bikes offer an effective full-body workout by engaging both the upper and lower body, helping improve stamina, strength, and cardiovascular fitness. Since resistance increases with movement, they suit all fitness levels. When buying one, choose a sturdy frame, adjustable seat, smooth resistance, and an easy-to-read display.”

Benefits of air bikes According to the orthopaedic expert, using an air bike can provide a full-body workout because it engages both your upper and lower body. The machine functions similarly to a traditional stationary bike, but with improved efficiency. What's the benefit? It improves your overall coordination, strength, and endurance. Air bikes allow you to adjust the intensity by pedalling faster or slower and using the handlebars more or less aggressively; thus, they can be used by people of all fitness levels, from beginners to advanced athletes.

Regular use of an air bike can improve your overall cardiovascular fitness, stamina, and muscle strength. An air bike will help you build endurance while being gentle on your joints, which is ideal for people who are concerned about their knees or other joints. Regular air bike workouts may also help with weight loss and overall physical performance.