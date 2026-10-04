Think heart problems always cause chest pain? Cardiologist explains other warning signs you shouldn't ignore

When people think about a heart attack, chest pain is usually the first symptom that comes to mind. It is an important warning sign, but it is not the only one. A heart problem can sometimes present through breathlessness, unusual tiredness, sweating, nausea, dizziness, or discomfort in other parts of the body. These symptoms can easily be mistaken for indigestion, exhaustion or simply being out of shape. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anjan Siotia, director of Cardiology at BM Birla Heart Hospital, shared heart symptoms you should not ignore.

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Breathlessness

Dr Anjan highlighted that breathlessness during an activity that was previously manageable should not be ignored, particularly if it is a new development. Getting tired after strenuous exercise is different from suddenly struggling with a short walk or a flight of stairs. “Breathlessness that occurs along with chest discomfort, dizziness, sweating or unusual weakness deserves medical attention,” said Dr Anjan.

Breathlessness that occurs along with chest discomfort, dizziness, sweating or unusual weakness deserves medical attention.

Pain or discomfort

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{{^usCountry}} “A cardiac problem can also cause discomfort beyond the chest. Pain or pressure may be felt in the arm, shoulder, back, neck or jaw,” highlighted Dr Anjan. Some people may experience nausea, sweating, or lightheadedness instead of the severe chest pain they expect from a heart attack. The symptoms can be different from person to person, which is one reason it is important not to wait for one particular symptom before seeking help. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A cardiac problem can also cause discomfort beyond the chest. Pain or pressure may be felt in the arm, shoulder, back, neck or jaw,” highlighted Dr Anjan. Some people may experience nausea, sweating, or lightheadedness instead of the severe chest pain they expect from a heart attack. The symptoms can be different from person to person, which is one reason it is important not to wait for one particular symptom before seeking help. {{/usCountry}}

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It is also possible for symptoms to be relatively mild in the beginning. A person may have some discomfort, feel unusually tired, or become breathless and assume that it will pass. If the symptom is new or different from what is normal for that person, it is worth paying attention to rather than trying to explain it away.

Chronic diseases

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According to Dr Anjan, the risk needs to be considered alongside the person’s overall health. Diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, and lack of physical activity are established risk factors for heart disease. Stress is another important factor. Competition and pressure are beginning earlier in life, while many people are also sleeping less than they should. Spending long hours on phones at night can leave little time for adequate sleep, exercise, or recovery.

Heart attacks are increasingly being seen in younger people, making it important to take cardiovascular health seriously even when someone considers themselves young or otherwise healthy. The risk of a heart attack can never be reduced to zero, but controlling the factors that can be changed can make a meaningful difference.

Smoking

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Smoking should be stopped. Diabetes, blood pressure and high cholesterol should be properly controlled, including taking prescribed medication when required. “Regular physical activity, a balanced diet, adequate sleep and better management of stress are equally important. Looking after mental health is part of looking after the heart as well,” said Dr Anjan.

Regular physical activity, a balanced diet, adequate sleep and better management of stress are equally important.

Not every episode of breathlessness, fatigue or nausea means that something is wrong with the heart. These symptoms can have many causes. But when they are sudden, unexplained, occur together, or represent a clear change from normal, they should not be ignored. Chest pain may be the warning sign people know best, but the heart can signal a problem in several other ways too.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.