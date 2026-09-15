Asian Games 2026: A fresh start for Bhavani Devi

“At that moment, I was so scared,” Bhavani told HT. “I thought, ‘did I do the right thing?’. I called the nurse and asked them to keep the door and window open. I wanted some fresh air.”

Bhavani recalls suddenly waking up from anesthesia in the middle of the night, unable to move her arms and body.

Mumbai: On the night of her shoulder surgery in Rome last November, Bhavani Devi lay all alone in her hospital room. India’s top fencer did not want her mother to take the trouble of travelling and staying in Italy, and persuaded her coach to come only the next day to take her back to Livorno.

How did Bhavani Devi prepare for the Asian Games following her shoulder surgery?

How did Bhavani Devi prepare for the Asian Games following her shoulder surgery?

This is a fresh start for India’s trailblazing Olympic sabre fencer. And the Asian Games arrives as the first significant checkpoint in that.

Back from shoulder surgery after an injury-hampered past two years, and a two-month suspension after receiving a black card at the Asian Championships in New Delhi in June, Bhavani is ready to roll again in Japan. As a “different person and fencer”.

“Different, in terms of maturity, experience and learnings,” said Bhavani, who has also moved from taking zumba classes to dance lessons as part of her training. “This Asian Games, I believe that something will bring out the best in me.”

The 33-year-old won gold in a Satellite event this month in Reykjavik, Iceland, before checking into the national camp. Game time was as crucial as the medal for Bhavani, who could not train from November to April.

The right shoulder had been causing her pain, restricting movements and training intensity for a couple of years. For someone who had not taken a lengthy break in her career, surgery wasn’t a straightforward decision. But it was a decision she knew she had to take.

The Chennai-based fencer wanted to do it in Italy so that she could remain at her training base. Even if it meant being alone for the surgery and taking help from her coach, Nicola Zanotti, and the support staff during rehab.

“Every day, I went to the training hall,” said Bhavani. “It was like a normal training day, except everything was verbal – talking tactics, watching videos and just being with other athletes. I missed competing, but I did not miss the environment.”

Bhavani pressed reset in that environment by returning to her long-time coach Zanotti and training base in Livorno from coach Christian Bauer in France. Bhavani shifted to France post Tokyo 2021, and even though she stuck at it hoping it would help her, she felt it did not.

“It was good in France too, and I tried to continue there. But something was not feeling good for me in terms of the environment for some months,” she said.

Bhavani hasn’t felt all that good for the last couple of years in general. From breaking new ground for Indian fencing in Tokyo to winning a historic bronze at the 2023 Asian Championships, she could not qualify for the 2024 Paris Games. An adductor injury during the qualification period was another physical roadblock.

“It was very hard,” said Bhavani. “The only bad thing was the timing of it all. But, not everything goes as per your plan. I did the best I could do in those situations.”

Amid setbacks, Bhavani did not lose motivation. “In my career, I’ve had many experiences where I was the first,” she said. “That made me face many situations, good and bad, but I took everything as a learning to become a better athlete and a better person. So, in any situation, I never felt like: Okay, I need to stop.”

Bhavani stopped one step short of an assured medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games, losing in the quarter-final. Unbeaten in the pool stage, the Indian had said she lost control of the match after feeling upset over the refereeing.

“This time, I hope those things won’t be there,” she said. “I want to do better and enjoy the Asian Games.”

No coach

Bhavani will be without her coach Zanotti in the national camp in Patiala as well as the Asian Games in Japan. India’s top fencer said the Italian’s name was not approved by the Indian Olympic Association.

The country is fielding a jumbo 20-member fencing contingent for this Asian Games, which will also feature team events.