Think lip balm is 'not for him'? Dermatologist shares 4 lip care tips every man should know

Lip care for men generally begins when the lips become rough, tight, or obviously dry. If you wait until those signs appear, you will be treating a problem after it has started rather than preventing it from starting in the first place. Unlike your facial skin, the lips have very few, if any, sebaceous glands, so they have limited ability to produce their own protective oils. Their protective barrier is also relatively delicate and is exposed to sunlight, changes in the weather, air conditioning, and various everyday habits such as lip licking. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neha Solanki, MD, a dermatologist associated with Mannlich, shared a lip care routine for men.

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1. Don't wait until dryness becomes a problem

Dr Neha highlighted that dryness on lips may happen due to a number of reasons, such as frequent lip licking and prolonged exposure to dry air. Using a moisturising lip balm regularly can help maintain the lip barrier and prevent dryness from becoming a recurring problem. Select a lip balm containing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, shea butter, sunflower oil and vitamin E, which can help hydrate and condition the lips.

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The lips need sun protection just like the rest of the face.

2. Make SPF a lip care essential

{{^usCountry}} “The lips need sun protection just like the rest of the face. They contain less melanin and have limited natural protection against UV radiation,” highlighted Dr Neha. Regular sun exposure can therefore contribute to dryness and changes in lip pigmentation. Look for a broad-spectrum lip balm with SPF 30 or higher that provides protection against both UVA and UVB radiation. Reapply regularly, particularly after eating, drinking, sweating, or licking your lips. 3. Treat pigmentation carefully {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The lips need sun protection just like the rest of the face. They contain less melanin and have limited natural protection against UV radiation,” highlighted Dr Neha. Regular sun exposure can therefore contribute to dryness and changes in lip pigmentation. Look for a broad-spectrum lip balm with SPF 30 or higher that provides protection against both UVA and UVB radiation. Reapply regularly, particularly after eating, drinking, sweating, or licking your lips. 3. Treat pigmentation carefully {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Neha, pigmentation of the lips can be a noticeable cosmetic concern, but vigorous scrubbing or peeling is unlikely to help and may cause irritation. Sun protection is an important first step, as UV exposure can contribute to pigmentation and other sun-related changes of the lips. If pigmentation persists, changes suddenly, or is associated with other symptoms, it is better to have it assessed by a dermatologist rather than treating it aggressively at home.

Pigmentation of the lips can be a noticeable cosmetic concern.

4. Make lip care a daily habit

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Rather than using lip balm only as a rescue treatment, make it part of your daily routine. Apply it in the morning before heading outdoors and again before bed to help maintain hydration overnight. Lip care does not need to be complicated or time-consuming. “A simple combination of regular moisturisation, daily SPF and gentle care can help keep the lips healthy and comfortable. The key is consistency rather than waiting for dryness, irritation or pigmentation to become noticeable,” Dr Neha.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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