Lifting weights during pregnancy is often misunderstood and unnecessarily feared as many women assume it is unsafe but health experts reveal that it can be both beneficial and safe, if done properly. It helps to maintain muscular strength, limits excessive weight gain and in general enhances well-being. Think you can't lift weights while pregnant? Here’s why you are wrong (Photo by Parents)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sindhu Bhargavi, MBBS, DNB(OBG), Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital in Chennai, shared some key things one should and should not do -

1. Lift appropriate weights:

Use manageable weights that won't strain your body. Continue with light weights to avoid overloading muscles and joints.

2. Avoid Overexertion:

If you are feeling tired, dizzy or short of breath, stop the exercise immediately and rest.

3. Pay Attention to Good Form:

You will get injured if you do not keep the good technique. Modify your form as your body changes with time to keep the exercises safe.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Alok Rai, Senior Consultant - Pre and Post Surgical, Ergonomics and Sports Rehab Specialist at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Bangalore, debunked a few misconceptions -

1. Heavy workout leads to miscarriage:

There is no proper evidence to support the claim that weightlifting leads to miscarriage. Moderate weight lifting can help in improving posture, reduce back pain, and support overall wellbeing. It is advisable to work with a trainer who has experience in prenatal fitness.

2. Pregnant women should never exercise:

Actually exercise, including strength training, is recommended for most pregnant women because it keeps muscles toned, helps control weight gain and boosts mental well-being. It also improves endurance for labor and delivery. But certain precautionary measures must be taken like avoiding vigorous exercise which involves falling and injuring yourself.

Dr Sindhu Bhargavi asserted, “It is always safer to consult with the doctor before continuation or initiation into weightlifting. When done properly and under guidance from a professional, weightlifting can be a great contributor to a pregnant woman’s fitness routine, contributing positively to physical health and priming the body for the tasks involved in labour and delivery.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.