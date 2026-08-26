Thinking about another IUI? Fertility specialist explains 5 things doctors check before trying again

An unsuccessful IUI does not automatically mean that the next step should be another IUI or IVF. Before recommending another cycle, a fertility specialist will usually review what happened during the previous attempt and assess whether repeating the same approach is likely to be useful. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Priyanka Yadav, fertility specialist, Birla Fertility and IVF, Jaipur, shared things doctors assess before recommending another IUI.

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1. How did your ovaries respond?

Dr Priyanka highlighted that the number of follicles that developed, their size when ovulation was triggered, and whether ovulation occurred as expected are all relevant when reviewing an IUI cycle. These details help the specialist understand whether the ovarian response was appropriate and whether the timing of the cycle was suitable. If the response was weaker than expected, the stimulation or monitoring plan may need to be adjusted rather than simply repeating the same approach.

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The sperm sample used for IUI is processed before insemination to concentrate sperm that are suitable for the procedure.

2. What did the sperm sample look like after washing?

{{^usCountry}} “The sperm sample used for IUI is processed before insemination to concentrate sperm that are suitable for the procedure. For this reason, the specialist may review the post-wash sperm count and motility along with the original semen analysis,” said Dr Priyanka. If the numbers were consistently low, repeating IUI using the same approach may not offer the expected benefit. 3. How many IUIs have you already had? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The sperm sample used for IUI is processed before insemination to concentrate sperm that are suitable for the procedure. For this reason, the specialist may review the post-wash sperm count and motility along with the original semen analysis,” said Dr Priyanka. If the numbers were consistently low, repeating IUI using the same approach may not offer the expected benefit. 3. How many IUIs have you already had? {{/usCountry}}

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One unsuccessful IUI is different from several unsuccessful attempts. The specialist will consider how many cycles you have undergone, why IUI was recommended in the first place, and whether the chances of success remain reasonable. For some couples, another IUI may be appropriate. However, after repeated unsuccessful attempts, continuing with the same treatment may not always be the most useful approach.

4. Has anything changed since the original diagnosis?

According to Dr Priyanka, fertility factors can change over time, so a previous evaluation may need to be reassessed before another cycle. Depending on the circumstances, the specialist may review ovulation, ovarian reserve, the fallopian tubes and semen parameters. Age and the length of time you have been trying to conceive also matter. A repeat evaluation may sometimes identify a factor that was not apparent during the earlier assessment.

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Fertility factors can change over time, so a previous evaluation may need to be reassessed before another cycle.

5. Is it time to change the treatment plan?

Sometimes another IUI is appropriate. In other situations, the more important question is whether the next attempt should be approached differently. This could involve changing the stimulation protocol or adjusting the timing of the procedure. In some cases, particularly after repeated unsuccessful IUIs or when certain fertility factors make IUI less suitable, IVF may need to be discussed.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.