This 69-year-old marathon runner started running at 60 and now has 45 podium finishes: ‘Fitness is a way of life for me’

Age is just a number, and women can strength-train and exercise rigorously to conquer physical milestones that society vehemently tells them are unachievable – this is the story of Kishori Kudecha, a 69-year-old marathon runner whose inspiring fitness journey began at the age of 60.

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Kishori Kudecha, a 69-year-old marathon runner

Kishori, who is also a member of the WalkAbout—a community-driven platform for adults aged 55+ that aims to change how ageing is perceived in urban India—shared her inspiring journey in an interview with HT Lifestyle. She shared that her very first run was a 5km-run, during which she also earned her first podium finish.

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{{^usCountry}} Since then, she has steadily progressed across multiple race categories, completing 8 km, 10 km, 16 km, 21 km, 35 km ultra marathons, and eventually her first full 42 km marathon at the Tata Mumbai Marathon in 2024. In December 2025, she achieved another major milestone by completing a 50 km ultramarathon with Pinkathon Invincible Women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since then, she has steadily progressed across multiple race categories, completing 8 km, 10 km, 16 km, 21 km, 35 km ultra marathons, and eventually her first full 42 km marathon at the Tata Mumbai Marathon in 2024. In December 2025, she achieved another major milestone by completing a 50 km ultramarathon with Pinkathon Invincible Women. {{/usCountry}}

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Kishori Kudecha is a 69-year-old marathon runner who has achieved 45 podium finishes.

45 podium finished at the age of 60+

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But her list of accomplishments does not end here. Over the years, ever since she began running, Kishori secured more than 45 podium finishes, consistently ranking among the top three in the 45+ to 65+ age categories. She has also represented herself across marathons in cities including Ahmedabad, Goa, Surat, Pune, Ratnagiri, Satara, Mount Abu, and Valsad.

In her mission to prove that age is no barrier to endurance and determination, she has achieved many accolades. She received the Best 1st Runner-Up Award in the Super Veteran category from Mumbai Road Runners in 2025, followed by the 2nd Runner-Up Award in March 2026. She was also honoured with the Best Runner Award by Swami Vivekanand Youth on March 8, 2026.

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In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Kishori shared what motivated her to kickstart her fitness journey at 60, the discrimination she faces as a woman athlete, what fitness looks like now, and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

What motivated you to kickstart your fitness journey?

I started my running journey at the age of 60. At that stage of life, I felt it was important to do something for myself and my own well-being. I started with just 2 km a day, without imagining how far this journey would take me. Gradually, running became a part of my life. It gave me confidence, strength and a new purpose. My biggest motivation today is to prove that age is not a limitation; you can always start something new.

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Kishori Kudecha says fitness is now a way of life for her.

Even after achieving so much, do you still get comments about your age or face discrimination because of your gender?

Yes, sometimes people are surprised when they hear my age and the distances I run. I have heard comments like, “At this age, you are still running?” But I take such comments positively. I believe my achievements are my answer. I don't want to focus on discrimination; I want to focus on breaking stereotypes. Whether you are a woman or a senior citizen, you should never allow society to decide what you can or cannot do.

Indian women often put their own health and fitness on the back burner once they have kids or get married. What’s your message to them?

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My message is simple: please don't forget yourself. As women, we spend so much of our lives taking care of our families, but our own health is equally important. Taking time for yourself is not selfish. Even 30 minutes of walking, exercise, or any activity you enjoy can make a difference. When a woman is healthy and happy, the whole family benefits. It is never too late to start.

What does fitness look like now?

Fitness is now a way of life for me. Every morning, I spend nearly three hours training. I continue to run regularly and also include strength and mobility exercises in my routine. As a second activity with running, I'm doing Yoga and Pranayam every day from Monday to Saturday for one hour. I listen to my body, give myself enough recovery and focus on consistency rather than competing with my younger self. For me, fitness is not just about medals or races—it is about staying active, independent, strong and positive.

What do you have to say to women who believe that workout or strength training is not meant for them?

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I would tell them: strength has no gender. Strength training is for everyone, including women and girls. It helps us become stronger physically and mentally and gives us confidence in our everyday lives. Women should not be afraid of lifting weights or becoming “too strong.” Being strong is an advantage. Start small, learn the right technique and gradually build your strength. Your body deserves to be strong, not just slim.