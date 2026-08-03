This silent heart condition may begin with unexplained fatigue: Cardiologist shares 5 signs, steps for early detection

Heart conditions are conventionally believed to announce themselves loudly, with obvious signs such as chest pain. While this can happen, some heart conditions may progress silently, beginning with seemingly ordinary symptoms that overlap with everyday problems such as stress, ageing or a hectic lifestyle. Because of this, you may ignore these signs, assuming that they are normal or will eventually subside when you sleep or the stressful period gets over. But doing this continuously may delay the diagnosis and allow the underlying condition to progress.



ALSO READ: Can excessive training enlarge your heart? Cardiologist warns of silent condition called athlete’s heart

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Sumanto Mukhopadhyay, structural heart intervention specialist and senior consultant in interventional cardiology at Apollo Hospitals, Kolkata, shared simple steps that may help detect one such silent heart condition. It can make a lifelong difference.

The silent heart condition being discussed is heart valve disease. The cardiologist also shed light on why the risk may be particularly alarming: "Many people do not realise they have a problem until it has progressed significantly. In India, millions are affected, either because of childhood infections that damaged the valves over time or age-related changes that develop gradually.”

Since the damage and symptoms develop gradually, heart valve disease may remain undetected for years. This is why awareness and timely screenings are so important.

What are the early warning signs?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dizziness is one of the symptoms of heart valve disease.

{{^usCountry}} Since the damage and symptoms develop gradually, heart valve disease may remain undetected for years. This is why awareness and timely screening are especially important. Here are some of the signs Dr Sumanto shared: Unexplained fatigue

Breathlessness during routine activities

Swollen feet or ankles

Dizziness

Fluttering sensation in the chest What test should you get if the symptoms continue? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since the damage and symptoms develop gradually, heart valve disease may remain undetected for years. This is why awareness and timely screening are especially important. Here are some of the signs Dr Sumanto shared: Unexplained fatigue

Breathlessness during routine activities

Swollen feet or ankles

Dizziness

Fluttering sensation in the chest What test should you get if the symptoms continue? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Some symptoms may subside on their own, while others may continue to linger, which can be a warning sign. Dr Sumanto advised consulting a doctor in person if you continue to experience unexplained breathlessness, persistent fatigue or dizziness. Based on the evaluation, the doctor may recommend an echocardiogram.

“Echocardiogram, a simple, painless ultrasound of the heart, remains the most reliable way to assess heart valve function and detect valve disease at an early stage,” he added.

What are the risk factors?

The cardiologist identified two conditions that need to be controlled: hypertension and diabetes. He said, "Poorly controlled hypertension and diabetes increase the burden on the heart and may contribute to valve-related complications over time. Effective management of these conditions is an important part of maintaining long-term heart health.”

Why is an annual heart check-up important for valve disease?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Preventive health is essential for maintaining long-term health, particularly when it comes to heart conditions. The doctor encouraged people to undergo annual health check-ups, which may help identify heart valve disease before it becomes serious. In some cases, even a routine examination with a stethoscope can detect an abnormal heart murmur that requires further evaluation. Regular check-ups are especially important for people with a family history of heart disease or existing cardiovascular conditions.

Further, here are some age-specific screenings, as per the expert:

Adults aged 18-40: Treat throat infections promptly and consider heart screening if you live in a high-risk region.

Adults aged 40-60: Monitor changes in stamina, breathing, and energy levels, especially if you have a family history of heart disease.

Adults above 60: Discuss screening for aortic stenosis, a common age-related heart valve disorder, with your doctor.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the end, the cardiologist cautioned against ignoring persistent fatigue without any clear explanation, especially when accompanied by breathlessness or dizziness. Such symptoms should be medically evaluated. He also reassured that heart valve disease is treatable, particularly when identified early, as advances in diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment have significantly improved patient outcomes.

About the expert: Dr Sumanto Mukhopadhyay has over 15 years of experience.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.