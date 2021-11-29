This sleeping position can help you with chronic constipation

If you thought your sleeping position can only help you deal with those nagging aches and pains or aid in better sleep, then you would be amazed to know sleeping in a particular position can also work wonders for chronic constipation. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to share a simple and effective hack to tackle persistent constipation in people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chronic constipation is irregular bowel movement or difficulty in passing stools that persists for several weeks or longer. You have constipation when you are having fewer than three bowel movements a week. If you have been dealing with lumpy or hard stools and having a hard time emptying your bowels for a long time now, you can try this hack.

Makhija recommends side sleeping for relief from constipation and explains how it works in her social media post. Several studies vouch for the benefits of side sleeping in this regard.

ALSO READ: Eat oranges in winter to relieve constipation, boost immunity

Here's how this sleeping position helps with chronic constipation.

"Although our bodies are largely symmetrical on the outside, the placement of our organs internally is largely asymmetrical. Therefore, left side sleeping aids movement of the faecal matter. Gravity causes the faecal matter to move from the ascending colon into the transverse colon, finally dumping into the descending colon," says Makhija in an Instagram video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Listing another benefit of side sleeping, Makhija says it also makes you snore less.

Here are some other home remedies that could help you with constipation:

* Have a fibre-rich diet including lots of green leafy vegetables, fruits and whole grain cereals to ensure enough roughage

* Reduce intake of low-fibre food items like processed foods, chips, cookies, and dairy and meat products of you are suffering from constipation.

* Hydration is important to cure constipation. Drink plenty of fluids.

* Exercise regularly and manage your stress levels.

* Pay attention to your body cues and don't ignore when you have an urge to pass stool.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON