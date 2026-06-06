Thyroid-friendly morning routine: Dietician shares what to eat, what to avoid and when to take medicine

People diagnosed with hypothyroidism may experience a slower metabolism, which means the body may burn calories less effectively. This can contribute to fatigue, weight changes and difficulty losing weight. It raises doubts on what to eat as already people afflicted with thyroid are struggling with low energy, sluggish digestion and anxiety around weight management.ALSO READ: Nutritionist shares how vegetarians can include 25 to 30 gram of protein in breakfast without meat or protein powder

Greek yoghurt with nuts is nutritionally rich, making it to be a suitable option for people with thyroid. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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Since breakfast is the first meal of the day, it can influence energy levels, mood and satiety for hours that follow. For people with hypothyroidism, this becomes even more important, as they are already suffering from slower metabolism and fatigue, which is why choosing the right breakfast can help support both their weight management goals and better energy through the day.

We asked celebrity dietician and nutrition consultant Simrat Kathuria, who shared what the morning routine looks like for people with hypothyroidism. She believed a well structured morning routine aids in better handling the symptoms and also prompts hormonal balance.

1. Taking thyroid medication

“Individuals with hypothyroidism should take the thyroid medication on a totally empty stomach, with water and then wait for, at least 30 to 60 minutes before they eat breakfast,” the dietician said.

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{{^usCountry}} This means the medicine should ideally be taken before breakfast to support better absorption. She also cautioned that iron or calcium supplements should not be taken too close to thyroid medication, as they may interfere with how well the body absorbs it. 2. Morning habits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This means the medicine should ideally be taken before breakfast to support better absorption. She also cautioned that iron or calcium supplements should not be taken too close to thyroid medication, as they may interfere with how well the body absorbs it. 2. Morning habits {{/usCountry}}

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Combat morning sluggishness with yoga! (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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After drinking water and hydrating yourself, the dietician suggested light movements like stretching, yoga ,or even a quick walk can support circulation and cut down that slow sluggish feel people often associate with hypothyroidism. Also get some morning sunlight, as it helps to improve mood and lowers grogginess.

3. What to have for breakfast?

Add eggs to your breakfast and see how your cravings improve! (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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A thyroid-friendly breakfast should include protein, fiber, and healthy fats. This combination helps maintain steady energy, keeps you full for longer time and lowers risks of energy crashes or sudden hunger pangs.

Simrat shared, “Go for eggs, unsweetened Greek yogurt, oats (can also be overnight oats), nuts(almonds, walnuts, cashews), seeds (pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, flaxseeds), fruit, and whole grains (whole wheat toast, brown rice, quoina, millet rotis), these are solid everyday options. You can also lean into selenium and zinc rich foods , for instance pumpkin seeds and dairy products, since they may back up thyroid function.”

What should you avoid?

Avoid sugary drinks as it may upset your metabolic health, worsening thyroid symptoms. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Since diet plays such an important role in managing thyroid health, the dietician also cautioned against certain foods and beverages. These include highly processed foods like frozen ready-to-eat meals, sugary cereals, instant noodles, processed meats; sugary beverages like coffee with extra sweeteners, energy drinks, packaged fruit juices. Avoid extra caffeine too. How do these foods adversely impact your health? “Sugary, high-fat, processed foods can trigger weird energy dips and throw off metabolic health,” Simrat noted. Lastly, soy-rich foods (like tofu, soy milk, soy nuggets), the dietician believed, should not be eaten right after thyroid medication, because they may mess with how the body absorbs it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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